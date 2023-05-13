 Skip to content
(MSN)   Daily mass killings make Americans wonder about their safety, whether water is wet, blood is red   (msn.com) divider line
22
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe, just maybe, if you're so fearful, you should start voting for people who want some sort, any sort of gun control.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, that's no way to live. I mean really, no matter how often it happens what are the odds of it happening to you? Anyway, I saw Die Hard, I know how to handle it. I definitely wouldn't give away my position by sending a corpse up to the shooters bragging about having a machine gun But I digress.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Maybe, just maybe, if you're so fearful, you should start voting for people who want some sort, any sort of gun control.


Sometimes it doesn't matter
Fark user image
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Blood is red for sure, we've seen evidence of that all over the news the last few years.
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No. I refuse to live in fear. I will not do that.

I will ask why this is a thing. Why it continues.

I will ask my representatives, my Senators, and my President to do something about it.

Hope is not an error. Inaction is the error.
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was literally the "Nothing We Can Do To Prevent This" article that theonion runs every time.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's going to get worse and worse.

The solutions are plainly obvious. But won't happen.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are stuoid and bad at math. News at 11.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm safe. I stay away from victim clumps.
 
JRoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ahh, but everyone is so polite!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Americans kill.

That's pretty much our thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: RolandTGunner: Maybe, just maybe, if you're so fearful, you should start voting for people who want some sort, any sort of gun control.

Sometimes it doesn't matter
Fark user image


I'm wondering why he's not in prison as an accessory to child molestation. But that too.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Maybe, just maybe, if you're so fearful, you should start voting for people who want some sort, any sort of gun control.


Fark user image
 
dbaggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I want to gun enthusiasts to leave Fark.    Leave this platform like Republicans.  You are pariahs and nothing you ever say improves things for anyone, ever.   The rest of us hate you and want you to die.

Shut the fark UP about what is or isn't an assault rifle.    I hear you talking like that and I start imagining your body on the ground bleeding out from bullet wounds while you argue about the kind of gun that just murdered you.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dbaggins: I want to gun enthusiasts to leave Fark.    Leave this platform like Republicans.  You are pariahs and nothing you ever say improves things for anyone, ever.   The rest of us hate you and want you to die.

Shut the fark UP about what is or isn't an assault rifle.    I hear you talking like that and I start imagining your body on the ground bleeding out from bullet wounds while you argue about the kind of gun that just murdered you.


This guy gets it.
 
ratclone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't read the MSN comments. Ugh!!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: OhioUGrad: RolandTGunner: Maybe, just maybe, if you're so fearful, you should start voting for people who want some sort, any sort of gun control.

Sometimes it doesn't matter
[Fark user image image 435x453]

I'm wondering why he's not in prison as an accessory to child molestation. But that too.


Don't forget about aiding a domestic terrorist attack
i.imgur.com
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drewogatory: People are stuoid and bad at math. News at 11.


Dunno, man. Gun violence is the number one killer of children in the United States. Of course not all of those are mass shootings, but...

Maybe you need to revise what you know about the situation.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was at work on a college campus a couple years ago on the 1st day of classes and someone pulled a gun in the next building over and took off across campus. Suddenly I found myself responsible for the safety of around 100 students. It ended okay, the guy surrendered. But this shiat is no joke. And it's true what they say, everyone cellphone going off at once as their parents called them is eerie af
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most of you farkers never leave your moms' basements, so you're safe.

/I'm upstairs
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewogatory: People are stuoid and bad at math. News at 11.


Even less are good at English.
 
