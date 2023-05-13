 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It's that pet/child-in-a-hot-car time of year again. Some states get it. See if yours is one of them   (autos.yahoo.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.


In cases where people have left a child in a parked car, the majority of them say some alarm that alerted them to, say, weight on the backseat would have made the difference, because what usually happens is they just forget the child is in the car.

Sleepy/quiet kid, backwards-facing carseat, normal morning routine... muscle memory kicks in and they just drive to work, park, go inside.  They don't realize anything is different until it's too late.

Then they say "How about an alarm to tell drivers if there's a weight on the backseat?" and a bunch of people say "Please!  Who could be dumb enough to forget that their kid is in the car?!"
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The law recognizes that many normally illegal acts are permitted to save innocent life.
If I saw a kid or a pet locked in a hot car there would be a quick call to 911 followed by breaking the window. Minutes can be the difference between safety and brain damage or death.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eventually one kid will survive being left in a hot car for hours on end. And that'll be evolution!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a "Baby on Board!" sign in a locked car so I smashed the window with a rock. No baby. I ran.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: HugeMistake: FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.

In cases where people have left a child in a parked car, the majority of them say some alarm that alerted them to, say, weight on the backseat would have made the difference, because what usually happens is they just forget the child is in the car.

Sleepy/quiet kid, backwards-facing carseat, normal morning routine... muscle memory kicks in and they just drive to work, park, go inside.  They don't realize anything is different until it's too late.

Then they say "How about an alarm to tell drivers if there's a weight on the backseat?" and a bunch of people say "Please!  Who could be dumb enough to forget that their kid is in the car?!"


And then there's Vegas...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: I saw a "Baby on Board!" sign in a locked car so I smashed the window with a rock. No baby. I ran.


So, in summation, "I rock, I ran".
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wouldn't stop to consider the law if i saw an animal locked in a car on a hot day, I'd be breaking that window and calling a shelter.

If it was a kid well, not my business.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see a pet trapped in a hot car: What are you allowed to do?

No problem in New Orleans. The car'll be stolen and stripped in a nice air-conditioned garage in a few minutes.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: You see a pet trapped in a hot car: What are you allowed to do?

No problem in New Orleans. The car'll be stolen and stripped in a nice air-conditioned garage in a few minutes.


Wait, will be stolen?  I thought we established it was already hot.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, these laws can be abused, too. Some guy a while back that Joe Arpaio was harassing found this out back in the day. The dude parked in front of a jewelry store or something, muscled the kids inside, and turned around to go back because he was short one kid. The deputies were already there, they'd staked out the parking lot because it was either his store or his wife's, so he went there a lot. Maybe 30 seconds, and it was all over the papers that he'd "abandoned" his kid. Luckily, people were catching on by this point, or the guy would have been in prison. He obviously knew he'd missed one, he even had one of the older kids tasked to help out.

Of course, most people aren't Joe Arpaio.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What can I do if I see a child or an animal locked in a parked car...?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/'Murica
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time I have dogs in the car is when I'm taking one or two or three to the vet, so I'm not likely to forget them. Our next car will be an EV and I expect it will have the safe pet feature.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, even on a mild 70-degree day, temperatures inside a sealed car can reach 115 degrees

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Unfortunately, these laws can be abused, too. Some guy a while back that Joe Arpaio was harassing found this out back in the day. The dude parked in front of a jewelry store or something, muscled the kids inside, and turned around to go back because he was short one kid. The deputies were already there, they'd staked out the parking lot because it was either his store or his wife's, so he went there a lot. Maybe 30 seconds, and it was all over the papers that he'd "abandoned" his kid. Luckily, people were catching on by this point, or the guy would have been in prison. He obviously knew he'd missed one, he even had one of the older kids tasked to help out.

Of course, most people aren't Joe Arpaio.


It helps that Arpaio isn't in power anymore either, and that his successor was also antagonistic to him and has changed how the office performs enforcement.

/tent city should have never housed those awaiting trial
//and the sheriff should never have been permitted to sell swag like pink underwear
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. I see most of the freedumb states don't have laws shielding good Samaritans from bashing the window. Does this mean Darwin takes over?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Remember, even on a mild 70-degree day, temperatures inside a sealed car can reach 115 degrees

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 620x387]


At least he has company.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: The law recognizes that many normally illegal acts are permitted to save innocent life.
If I saw a kid or a pet locked in a hot car there would be a quick call to 911 followed by breaking the window. Minutes can be the difference between safety and brain damage or death.


"Oh, sorry, it must have been my reflection."
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep a glass breaking tool in my car for emergencies. And I'll be happy to pay for a broken window if needed.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This thread, lol.

TFA:  "What are you allowed to do?"

You are 100% allowed to break a window to gain entry to a hot car when you reasonably feel a human or animal is in peril due to heat.

And you should be 100% prepared to pay for repairs if your assessment of the situation is wrong.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.


My buick has it. I turned it off. Youngest grandchild is 11. She can open the door.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Indiana has a similar law - but requires the Good Samaritan to pay for half of the damages incurred to the vehicle."

WTF Indiana?  Why is my state stupid on every issue?

/don't answer that.  I already know
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who keeps the windows rolled up when you leave your kids locked in the car? With the windows up the kids cannot run away and then you have to keep raising them.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: i wouldn't stop to consider the law if i saw an animal locked in a car on a hot day, I'd be breaking that window and calling a shelter.

If it was a kid well, not my business.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chariset: In cases where people have left a child in a parked car, the majority of them say some alarm that alerted them to, say, weight on the backseat would have made the difference, because what usually happens is they just forget the child is in the car.

Sleepy/quiet kid, backwards-facing carseat, normal morning routine... muscle memory kicks in and they just drive to work, park, go inside. They don't realize anything is different until it's too late.

Then they say "How about an alarm to tell drivers if there's a weight on the backseat?" and a bunch of people say "Please! Who could be dumb enough to forget that their kid is in the car?!"


Yes, most parents don't leave their children in the car on purpose, it's all the things you listed above and anyone (who has a child aged infant - 7ish) would probably get great usage out of an alarm.

However the rest of humanity who aren't parents of a child in the first 1/3rd of their life, will find it insanely annoying if we can't turn it off.  I already had to purchase a $150 car computer to hack my car into turning off the passenger seatbelt alarm because everything from my laptop bag to a couple bags of groceries set it off. The only way to do it without either a technician or the computer was temporary for that one on-off cycle of the car.

Hauling my recording gear and/or performance equipment in the backseat would be a non-starter if the car has an alarm that tells everyone in a city block I've got 30 years of electronic music gear in the car.  The alarm's not a bad idea, as long as we can turn it off, preferably without having to buy extra hardware to do so.

My kid's 13 now and there's no chance in hell she's letting me have her stay in the car, there's commerce she MUST participate in, with my wallet.
 
drayno76
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drayno76: However the rest of humanity who aren't parents of a child in the first 1/3rd of their 'living with parents' life, will find it


Before I get called on it by a pedant.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: Mikey1969: Unfortunately, these laws can be abused, too. Some guy a while back that Joe Arpaio was harassing found this out back in the day. The dude parked in front of a jewelry store or something, muscled the kids inside, and turned around to go back because he was short one kid. The deputies were already there, they'd staked out the parking lot because it was either his store or his wife's, so he went there a lot. Maybe 30 seconds, and it was all over the papers that he'd "abandoned" his kid. Luckily, people were catching on by this point, or the guy would have been in prison. He obviously knew he'd missed one, he even had one of the older kids tasked to help out.

Of course, most people aren't Joe Arpaio.

It helps that Arpaio isn't in power anymore either, and that his successor was also antagonistic to him and has changed how the office performs enforcement.

/tent city should have never housed those awaiting trial
//and the sheriff should never have been permitted to sell swag like pink underwear


He also shouldn't have been allowed to keep the sales numbers off of the books. But he was a nasty piece of work. Everything Trump did, Joe had already done at some point, so I wasn't surprised. Of course, AFAIK, Trump didn't set up some scared kid to be a patsy for an assassination attempt. Joe may still win...

https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/the-plot-to-assassinate-arpaio-6420692
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chariset: HugeMistake: FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.

In cases where people have left a child in a parked car, the majority of them say some alarm that alerted them to, say, weight on the backseat would have made the difference, because what usually happens is they just forget the child is in the car.

Sleepy/quiet kid, backwards-facing carseat, normal morning routine... muscle memory kicks in and they just drive to work, park, go inside.  They don't realize anything is different until it's too late.

Then they say "How about an alarm to tell drivers if there's a weight on the backseat?" and a bunch of people say "Please!  Who could be dumb enough to forget that their kid is in the car?!"


My GMC knows if the back doors were opened and if so displays a reminder to check the back seat.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Put your purse or wallet or keys or phone or all of them in the back seat.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.


Because nothing says "you should be a parent" other than needing to be alerted to having a child in the back

Also

Hey, you good in the car boy?
vetscoop.comView Full Size


You do know we're in Ohio?

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
let me die
 
NevynFox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OhioUGrad: HugeMistake: FTFA: Some newer cars, such as certain models from Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan, have a rear occupant alert that will sound audible alarms if it detects movement inside after the driver locks the car.

Presumably we'll all treat that with the same urgency we treat theft alarms.

Because nothing says "you should be a parent" other than needing to be alerted to having a child in the back

Also

Hey, you good in the car boy? [vetscoop.com image 231x148]

You do know we're in Ohio?

[media.istockphoto.com image 273x182] let me die


Resting Ohio face?
 
