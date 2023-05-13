 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Self-pwned   (ktla.com)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whole lotta "officials said" in that article, and not much else. I'm looking forward to the inevitable follow-up in which Police Say™ that the guy's gun just happens to be the same make and model as the service weapons the cops use, and that it was a complete accident that his own gun shot him twice in the back of the head while he was kneeling or prone.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: Whole lotta "officials said" in that article, and not much else. I'm looking forward to the inevitable follow-up in which Police Say™ that the guy's gun just happens to be the same make and model as the service weapons the cops use, and that it was a complete accident that his own gun shot him twice in the back of the head while he was kneeling or prone.


I don't know, man. Using Occam's Razor...like both could be the most obvious answer now a days. He's that dumb that he shot himself. And the cop was going to murder him. The question is: which one happened first?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin Award, anyone?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the gun OK, though?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He wasn't being a menace.

/Story smells like a whore with an infection
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, it's too sad to be true. Your blue murder's killing you
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So did he fire the gun or did officers?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Combustion: King Something: Whole lotta "officials said" in that article, and not much else. I'm looking forward to the inevitable follow-up in which Police Say™ that the guy's gun just happens to be the same make and model as the service weapons the cops use, and that it was a complete accident that his own gun shot him twice in the back of the head while he was kneeling or prone.

I don't know, man. Using Occam's Razor...like both could be the most obvious answer now a days. He's that dumb that he shot himself. And the cop was going to murder him. The question is: which one happened first?


Besides, any cops worth their salt have untraceable guns  (maybe something that disappeared out of the evidence room) for just such purposes.  If they're using their own guns, they're not even smart enough to be cops.
 
0z79
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He wasn't incompetent, just the victim of an undiscovered SCP entry.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Fark Sleuths Club members are going to have a field day with this one.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: He wasn't being a menace.

/Story smells like a whore with an infection


Subby's mom, for example.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

King Something: Whole lotta "officials said" in that article, and not much else. I'm looking forward to the inevitable follow-up in which Police Say™ that the guy's gun just happens to be the same make and model as the service weapons the cops use, and that it was a complete accident that his own gun shot him twice in the back of the head while he was kneeling or prone.


On the other hand, this stupid c*nt was a dumb f**k who was walking around with a gun on him, so he was an abominably stupid piece of shiat.
No telling what his idiot gun-toting shiatass might have done;. Cops aren't the only worthless motherf**kers in the world.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So we get this:
During the traffic stop, officers spotted a gun in the vehicle, Chavez said. When police tried to prevent the gun from being fired, it discharged, striking the man, Chavez added.

0_o
 
germ78
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since it's LAPD, I'm inclined to believe that the cop shot the man with his own weapon and then said it discharged during a struggle.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Combustion: King Something: Whole lotta "officials said" in that article, and not much else. I'm looking forward to the inevitable follow-up in which Police Say™ that the guy's gun just happens to be the same make and model as the service weapons the cops use, and that it was a complete accident that his own gun shot him twice in the back of the head while he was kneeling or prone.

I don't know, man. Using Occam's Razor...like both could be the most obvious answer now a days. He's that dumb that he shot himself. And the cop was going to murder him. The question is: which one happened first?


FTFA:

• The unidentified man was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department near East 74th Street and South Central Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., according to Officer Jader Chavez.

Obviously

• During the traffic stop, officers spotted a gun in the vehicle, Chavez said.

Sure.

• When police tried to prevent the gun from being fired, it discharged, striking the man, Chavez added.

This could be:

1) Man reached for the gun and fired it at himself?  (contradicts - "police tried to prevent gun from being fired")

2) Man and police both grabbed for gun, in struggle he got shot?  (if so - why not just say so?)

OR...

3) Police see the gun, and being poorly trained idiots in a panic, grab for the gun, and somehow (either accidentally or on purpose) shoot the guy they pulled over with said gun.

You can see how that fits with the strangely evasive "it discharged", which strongly indicates they were the ones who discharged it. If he'd shot himself, why wouldn't the police just say that?


I'm not an ACAB type of guy, but this absolutely does smell. If the police aren't lying, they've got an absolutely abysmal public relations department.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: On the other hand, this stupid c*nt was a dumb f**k who was walking around with a gun on him, so he was an abominably stupid piece of shiat.
No telling what his idiot gun-toting shiatass might have done;. Cops aren't the only worthless motherf**kers in the world.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
YEEHAW!
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The "Most Popular" stories sidebar is more interesting.

Flesh-eating 'zombie drug' saturating L.A. streets

Hobby Lobby doesn't use barcodes: Here's their reason(faith-based inventory control system, kinda like their faith-based truck driving training system resulting in drivers that rival Amazon and Swift in dipscheißeness)

Body found inside Arby's freezer was manager
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wut?
 
