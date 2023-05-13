 Skip to content
(WHYY)   Today's "Most Philly Headline" award goes to   (whyy.org) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, New York City, Cheesesteak, The Philadelphia Inquirer, United States Marshals Service, Woman, 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta, United States, Escape  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cheesesteaks are food sent straight from Heaven.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ehh...they could have been throwing up on Santa Claus inside a Wawa.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Cheesesteaks are food sent straight from Heaven.


And Pat's is sent for tourists.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, man, it would've been even more Philly if they'd stolen a jawn shaped like Gritty made from pork roll and scrapple at Wawa and used it in the escape. Youse wouldn't understand.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


Batteries being thrown at you is the only appropriate response to this wrong opinion
 
Chak
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


It's okay to be wrong and you absolutely are
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


How can you ask us to be honest when you, in fact, are a big fat liar?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Authorities said he was wearing women's Muslim clothing including a head covering that obscured his face.

They're taking our hijabs!
 
clawsoon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


That's how I feel about rare steak.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


pretty good bait for a pretty good bait thread.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.

Batteries being thrown at you is the only appropriate response to this wrong opinion


See this is why the rest of the country has to let them have it. Because they will riot over their greasy rat steaks. Maybe anything that gives them the slightest moment of respite from the overbearing stench of urine that has permeated every square inch of that city is seen as a gift from heaven to them?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whiz wit?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
beat a man to death with a trash can lid.  I know they are tough about ordering your steak using the proper verbiage, but this is a little much...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia are garbage. Head across the Delaware for Camden cheese steaks.
 
realmolo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

clawsoon: Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.

That's how I feel about rare steak.


A good cheesesteak is pretty good, but I'm with you on rare steaks. I just don't like them. The texture is wrong, and it doesn't taste like beef, it tastes like...blood plasma, I guess.

"Medium-rare, leaning towards medium" is how I like mine. But medium is also fine.

Of course, as with all things food-related, if you like how it tastes, go with it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Ehh...they could have been throwing up on Santa Claus inside a Wawa.


Ehh...they could have been throwing up D-sized batterieson Santa Claus inside a Wawa.

/FTFY
 
brilett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was  the soundtrack from Sigma Studios or the Hermit of Mink Hollow?
 
brilett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia are garbage. Head across the Delaware for Camden cheese steaks.


That's like going to East St Louis for a Michelin Five Star Restaurant.

A triumph of hope over experience.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


They can be hit and miss.  But DiNics Roast Pork is much better
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A couple decades ago, a lunch counter around the corner from my office used to make the best faux cheesesteak sammich.  She used 1/8" thick sliced tri tip, the cheese was pepper jack, and the roll was toasted.  the only thing close to authentic was the grilled onions and bell peppers.  I pounded those things down 2 or 3 days a week.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aremmes: Nah, man, it would've been even more Philly if they'd stolen a jawn shaped like Gritty made from pork roll and scrapple at Wawa and used it in the escape. Youse wouldn't understand.


I read that post in my head with a Philadelphia accent. Which came as a bit of a surprise as I didn't think that I could do that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


Cheez Whiz hater?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Can we all be honest? Philly Cheesesteaks are garbage. I know we have to tell them they're the bestest like some kindergarten showing his mom a scrawling art project but come on. They are horrible.


Where in the fark are getting your cheeseteaks from?
 
