US is seeking a helmet for both the firefight and fighting fires
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Almost two decades ago there was a concerted effort to go to FireKnight-style helmets used widely in Europe. Not only were they more effective in preventing injuries to firefighters, but they were far more durable.

It was like you questioned their manhood in doing so.

American Firefighting will give up their traditional leathers and Colorado style plastics when you pry it from their hot dead hands.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Am I the only person kinda weirded-out by CBS' new hit show Fire Country, where a guy convicted of armed robbery works as a back-country fire-fighter to reduce his sentence?  The premise feels like Cool Hand Luke meets Suicide Squad.  I suppose it's nice that he has the option, but every week the guy almost dies and he doesn't even have super powers.  Seems mean-spirited.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As the anteaters claim discrimination?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In a few years the US will be selling baby clothes with pockets for bullet proofing inserts.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In a few years the US will be selling baby clothes with pockets for bullet proofing inserts.


I've already patented a line of maternity clothes with rounded inserts to protect the fetus.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Perhaps, one of these:
th.bing.comView Full Size

media.giphy.comView Full Size

Perhaps not...
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Almost two decades ago there was a concerted effort to go to FireKnight-style helmets used widely in Europe. Not only were they more effective in preventing injuries to firefighters, but they were far more durable.

It was like you questioned their manhood in doing so.

American Firefighting will give up their traditional leathers and Colorado style plastics when you pry it from their hot dead hands.


We had a couple guys throughout the county that were using them when I was on the job years ago. They really seemed to be a superior design. Like you said, those couple of guys ended up being the butt of jokes and told they looked like space travelers. Every once in while during a news broadcast I'll still see a random one.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have noticed an uptick in stories where firefighters are being attacked when they get somewhere to fight a fire.

I wonder if it actually happens or not.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
looper.comView Full Size
 
