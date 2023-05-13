 Skip to content
(CTV News)   While brake-checking someone is rarely a wise move, it takes a special genius to do it on a motorcycle   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not too bright, or really pissed off.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think my favorite one was the biker who did this in front of an RV which couldn't come close to stopping and flattened him.  multiple witnesses said the biker was clearly at fault.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigators allege that the two motorcycles were initially driving on either side of the SUV, before pulling up in front of it and quickly braking.

The SUV was unable to brake in time, police say, and struck one of the motorcyclists. The victim sustained serious, potentially life-altering injuries, they said.

This is what should happen to everyone who brake-checks. Excellent outcome all around.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno about Canada but around here so many motorcyle drivers take the stupidest risks zipping between lanes on the highway, they are often passing between cars with inches to spare and one small mistake, they'll go under someone's wheel. I don't get it. I hate it though.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's somewhat comforting(?) to know that these kinds of assholes aren't unique to the U.S.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I dunno about Canada but around here so many motorcyle drivers take the stupidest risks zipping between lanes on the highway, they are often passing between cars with inches to spare and one small mistake, they'll go under someone's wheel. I don't get it. I hate it though.


It's always situation specific but most riders don't want to get boxed in. If I have a car in front of me, to both sides of me, and behind me I got no place to go if there's an emergency.

This isn't an excuse for how a lot of people ride but just an idea of what to look for
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most motorbike injuries are life altering.
Fark user imageView Full Size

So many ways too spend a good amount of time in utter agony.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brake checking IS NEVER a wise move
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Investigators allege that the two motorcycles were initially driving on either side of the SUV, before pulling up in front of it and quickly braking.

The SUV was unable to brake in time, police say, and struck one of the motorcyclists. The victim sustained serious, potentially life-altering injuries, they said.

This is what should happen to everyone who brake-checks. Excellent outcome all around.


It only works if you have a dashcam.

About 99% of the time or greater, the person rear-ending is automatically considered to be at fault. Do this with a road raging jerk who has a passenger in their vehicle and they now have a witness who can swear they were just be-bopping along on a Sunday drive and you purposely slammed into them.

Dashcam footage ends all arguments. I've been in one staged, purposeful accident like this and the scammer called cops. They argued (with their witness) that I was at fault. I told police I had dashcam footage (I never told the scammers at all) and it settled the argument when video showed them swooping right in front of me without even signaling the lane change and then they had some sort of brake light cutout switch to where they hit the brakes HARD and no bulbs illuminated.
 
gkcook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I dunno about Canada but around here so many motorcyle drivers take the stupidest risks zipping between lanes on the highway, they are often passing between cars with inches to spare and one small mistake, they'll go under someone's wheel. I don't get it. I hate it though.


Lane splitting is illegal in almost all states, but bikers rarely get pulled over for it.

Lane filtering, on the other hand, is safe when done correctly (which is basically splitting between cars that are at a complete stop, like in a traffic jam.) Many states recognize that bikes that lane filter actually ease traffic congestion and it's legal in maybe a dozen states, not sure about Canada.
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Motorcyclists need to remember how vulnerable they are to injury involved in collision," a spokesperson for the service said in a video uploaded to Twitter Saturday.

Motorcyclists are, in general, dumbasses. "Loud pipes save lives." No, hunter safety orange saves lives, loud pipes annoy and disorient people.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brake-checking and slow-left-lane driving seem to go together like Jimmy Buffett and passive-aggressive parrots.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: make me some tea: I dunno about Canada but around here so many motorcyle drivers take the stupidest risks zipping between lanes on the highway, they are often passing between cars with inches to spare and one small mistake, they'll go under someone's wheel. I don't get it. I hate it though.

It's always situation specific but most riders don't want to get boxed in. If I have a car in front of me, to both sides of me, and behind me I got no place to go if there's an emergency.

This isn't an excuse for how a lot of people ride but just an idea of what to look for


Eh, there's a big difference between defensively lane splitting/filtering and what squids playing in traffic, and while there's some gray area that non-riders don't necessarily recognize it's not that large. The older I get and the more I ride the more I think non-riders generally do a decent job of recognizing squid-like behavior.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
previews.123rf.comView Full Size


It was at that point, he knew, He farked Up.

mrmopar5287: About 99% of the time or greater, the person rear-ending is automatically considered to be at fault. Do this with a road raging jerk who has a passenger in their vehicle and they now have a witness who can swear they were just be-bopping along on a Sunday drive and you purposely slammed into them.

The one time I've wrecked an ambulance, the driver of the Camero that just suddenly and without warning cut across four lanes of oncoming traffic because he had a big mac attack tried to blame us for clipping him, then hitting another car. When the police pointed out the drive cam, he tried to double down and our agency's lawyers had his insurance compan yfor dinner in court.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had an old man brake check me once and I went around him. The 18 wheeler behind me then pushed the old man into a ditch.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ahasp: "Motorcyclists need to remember how vulnerable they are to injury involved in collision," a spokesperson for the service said in a video uploaded to Twitter Saturday.

Motorcyclists are, in general, dumbasses. "Loud pipes save lives." No, hunter safety orange saves lives, loud pipes annoy and disorient people.


And then there are some like the ones I saw in south Florida riding without helmet, in flipflops, doing wheelies and other acrobatics on a turnpike at over 65mph.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hate riders like this, because they make it more difficult for other riders to be respected in traffic. Enough drivers out there lump us together, and just assume that we're all squids and farty bikers, so if they cause us to crash through their reckless driving it's no big deal - we were going to cause trouble and/or crash anyway.

I've lost friends to this attitude. Luckily I'm alert and practiced enough to avoid most traffic interactions, but not a week goes by that am inattentive or hostile driver doesn't try to take me out, purely for me having the audacity to be on two wheels instead of inside a car.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tentacle: ahasp: "Motorcyclists need to remember how vulnerable they are to injury involved in collision," a spokesperson for the service said in a video uploaded to Twitter Saturday.

Motorcyclists are, in general, dumbasses. "Loud pipes save lives." No, hunter safety orange saves lives, loud pipes annoy and disorient people.

And then there are some like the ones I saw in south Florida riding without helmet, in flipflops, doing wheelies and other acrobatics on a turnpike at over 65mph.


The average "loud pipe" is 90 to 110 DB.

The average American Police, Fire and EMS Siren is 120-135db. Federal Qs and Air-based sirens might hit 140 or so.

The average American driver doesn't even hear us until we're right up against their bumper. Even then, their most common reaction is to panic and either slam on their brakes, or turn into our pathway.

Modern American and foreign cars are designed to be incredibly quiet inside them. Combine that with modern sound systems in vehicles, and the general the American driver's ability to be astoundingly distracted at any point and time, and - while this might have made sense 50 or 60 years ago, doesn't today.

Saying "loud pipes are a safety thing" is simply a myth.

Being obnoxious isn't saving lives. And you know what - if it's your stylistic choice? Cool. Go for it. But, uh - don't pretend it's about safety.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: make me some tea: I dunno about Canada but around here so many motorcyle drivers take the stupidest risks zipping between lanes on the highway, they are often passing between cars with inches to spare and one small mistake, they'll go under someone's wheel. I don't get it. I hate it though.

It's always situation specific but most riders don't want to get boxed in. If I have a car in front of me, to both sides of me, and behind me I got no place to go if there's an emergency.

This isn't an excuse for how a lot of people ride but just an idea of what to look for


I had a job where I frequently drove home after rush hour and in the dark. the number of riders racing each other, swerving from lane to lane, and passing me on the right at 80 (while I was in the slow lane) made it imperative to "keep a weather eye out". The guys on the donor-cycles were the one creating the potential emergency. I'm sure that if interviewed most of 'em would have bragged about their driving skills.
No sympathy for the debbil here.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never pick a fight with anyone bigger then you is always a good rule. Especially while driving.  An even better rule is never pick a fight with anyone.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Never pick a fight with anyone bigger then you is always a good rule. Especially while driving.  An even better rule is never pick a fight with anyone.


Corollary to Rule 1: Be sure if a fight is picked with a bigger entity that you have friends who have spent 40 years of MIC development funds on countering theoreticals created by lies from the bigger person. See: Ukrainian resistance.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I rode a motorcycle all of my teen years

And im alive today because I never did stupid things like this.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: I hate riders like this, because they make it more difficult for other riders to be respected in traffic. Enough drivers out there lump us together, and just assume that we're all squids and farty bikers, so if they cause us to crash through their reckless driving it's no big deal - we were going to cause trouble and/or crash anyway.

I've lost friends to this attitude. Luckily I'm alert and practiced enough to avoid most traffic interactions, but not a week goes by that am inattentive or hostile driver doesn't try to take me out, purely for me having the audacity to be on two wheels instead of inside a car.


I get the same treatment in a car.  People drive inattentive and hostile all day every day and they're not going to suddenly stop because you chose a less visible vehicle with no safety features.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, when I drive, and someone comes behind me, shines their farking brights, just because i am going 10 MPR over the speed limit instead of twenty and can't move over b/ of the big fat semi in the right lane. YES i want to hit the brakes!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja:
This is what should happen to everyone who brake-checks. Excellent outcome all around.

I don't know why people brake check. The slightest thing goes wrong and checker's vehicle gets f-ed up too. Or the checkee dips into another lane without looking and plows into a minivan with a family of six in it. And chances are the whole thing gets caught on someone's dash cam anyway.

I guess maybe, just maybe, some people are idiots
 
