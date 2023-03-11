 Skip to content
(CNN)   Empty Old Navy and Bed Bath & Beyond stores in empty malls are being replaced by Pickleball courts. It's an excellent strategy...we can lure all the Boomers in there and then lock the doors   (cnn.com) divider line
Rob4127
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's pickle ball?

-Boomers
 
Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good idea to get people in urban areas to move a little.

FTFA: Some tennis players and neighbors are bothered by the pop-pop-pop noise of pickleball and have blocked the development of courts.

wow. Here's a first world/entitlement problem if I ever heard one. The noise from MY game is fine, but if other people make noise we have to stop it!
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well at least they are getting used. A mostly empty mall near my folks had part of it turned I to a post office sort center
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope they don't pickle their nose.
 
Anenu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems like a reasonable idea. Malls live on foot traffic but without anchor stores to get people into the building there isn't a lot of reason to go to one. Smart malls adapt, put in something else as a draw, why not pickleball?
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Boomer here.
Kinda miss shopping mall for nostalgic reasons.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High captures the era fairly well.
Oh well , back in the day my elders waxed nostalgic about Mom and Pop stores, before Walmart.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read the article and still  have no idea what the hell pickleball is.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A mall where I grew up turned a Kaufmanns into a giant arcade. Pretty cool. Haven't been there since the before Covid times so I hope it's still open.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not a boomer but if they want to lure me in they'll have to put up a Radio Shack with old working computers/games in there along with a never ending supply of pizza and soda.
 
HempHead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The new mix at malls also includes skydiving, virtual golf and breweries.

Nice.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I read the article and still  have no idea what the hell pickleball is.


This guy's favorite sport:
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I read the article and still  have no idea what the hell pickleball is.


It's badminton played with a wiffle ball and a solid paddle on a half-sized tennis court.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hells yeah! Put in a bar with food and rent rooms out by the hour for "pickleball".
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guessing this will die off like every other fad.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't pickle
Open balling
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Guessing this will die off like every other fad.


Probably not a fad. There are three professional circuits in the US, and there is push to make it an Olympic sport by 2030.

Still no full-contact golf, I'm afraid.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I read the article and still  have no idea what the hell pickleball is.


Pogs for assholes.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby you want to lure Boomers?  Tell them Trump will be speaking, when they show up lock the doors....and set the place on fire.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brilett: What's pickle ball?

-Boomers


One of those sportsball things you can't do anymore 'cause your back and knees hurt
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I'm not a boomer but if they want to lure me in they'll have to put up a Radio Shack with old working computers/games in there along with a never ending supply of pizza and soda.


And one free AAA/AA/C/D/9V battery a month, and a tube-tester.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well better that than another Spirit Store.

Old Toys R Us was a Spirit store one year, then became a flea market vendor mall for a bit. Now I think they turned it into a gym.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I read the article and still  have no idea what the hell pickleball is.


Well, first, you fill one of these with vinegar and garlic...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
