The gun is blameless
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is illegal to have a firearm on school grounds. It is unclear if the person will be charged

A law was broken
Race, and social status shall determine if it is enforced.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The gun must have been cleaning itself.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do people really believe a gun just by itself would just randomly fire on it's own?
 
Decorus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Do people really believe a gun just by itself would just randomly fire on it's own?


Look up Glock Leg. Stupid people get guns with only grip safety and accidentally shot themselves in the leg while trying to draw it or put it back in the holster. Saturday night specials were banned in California due to shoddy build causing them to accidentally discharge.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All by itself, huh? This internet of things business is really getting out of hand.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Following this evening's graduation ceremony, a firearm carried by an attendee accidentally discharged, striking its...

BANG! *transmission lost*
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Do people really believe a gun just by itself would just randomly fire on it's own?


If you modify it improperly yes.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only there was some law that could have prevented a gun being on school grounds...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: All by itself, huh? This internet of things business is really getting out of hand.


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


/soon
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Be thankful gun makers dont make nukes
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Be thankful gun makers dont make nukes


Don't give 'em ideas.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the gun obviously
needs some mental health care.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Be thankful gun makers dont make nukes


More actually, be thankful gun owners don't also own nukes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are no accidental discharges, barring actual mechanical problems. Only negligent discharges.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Do people really believe a gun just by itself would just randomly fire on it's own?


No, this would normally be considered a negligent discharge.  That the bullet only hit the gun's owner was just good fortune.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This seems problematic for the theory that guns don't kill people.

Hunters and fishermen get shot all the time because of a dropped gun or a reflex action by a deer or fish in the boat Seems to be a case of serves them right, but I won't say that about the majority of gun deaths which are suicide because that would be callous and tacky.
 
Ni
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The gun was standing its ground.

Passive language and avoidance of cause like the article used is also regularly used by abusers. "Her angry yelling resulted in her being struck."
 
