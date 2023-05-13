 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Joe (UK))   Proud Aussie family turns down $50M from developer who built crappy suburb completely around their home   (joe.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, House, Brick, Australia, Atlantic Ocean, Housewife, Donald Trump, much space, local agent  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet their original neighbors who sold low are kicking themselves about now.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good for them.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rich people turn down excess riches and continue to live in their beast of a McMansion.  I am truly inspired.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This house has been on fark several times by now, but the time lapse development video is cool in its sad depressing way.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Geez, maybe plant a tree or two.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Tell him he's dreaming."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [s3.amazonaws.com image 720x540]


I still use this gag when the Supreme Court does something stupid.

images.mubicdn.netView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hmm. Poultry or swine?  Or maybe a scrapyard?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buttercat: "Tell him he's dreaming."


It's the vibe. And the constitution.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We really should just ban building anything, anywhere.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [nypost.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just get creative, if the homes around you are selling out, demand $25m, and the right of first refusal for purchasing homes built on the property at cost.

if not selling out, demand $25m, and the right to purchase materials of your choosing through the builder to be delivered to your satisfaction to a location of your choosing.

Buy some new land, build a newer, better home at a fraction of the cost.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For 5 acres?  $10M per acre?  That doesn't seem right.
 
BigChad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should've sold.
The mother is 50, she could conceivably live another 50 years.
Imagine being their kids knowing your parents turned down generational changing money.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's obvious this has nothing to do with money or principles. The owner just can't remember where all the bodies are buried. Hard to spend $50 million when serving multiple life sentences.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is their property tax bill? If the value of the property is a $50 million purchase, the tax assessment must be outrageous.

Unless there is some loophole like "agriculture," where they grow hay on their lawn to exempt it from taxes.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Take the money, put a contract out on the developer
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The developers will be able to purchase the land at auction after the family dies in an unfortunate balloon house crash.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't I see a movie about this? Or was A Very Brady Movie not a documentary?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i believe it was on here years ago...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.