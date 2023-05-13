 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   World's Richest Country™ allowed an elderly woman to bathe in rainwater for two years because she was on a fixed income and couldn't afford to fix a broken pipe   (abc13.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something ain't right here.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Something ain't right here.


Yeah, how is a country with massive inequity, falling lifespans, crumbling infrastructure, and shiatty healthcare called "the richest"?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you had rainwater? Luxury!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many times does it need to be said, we're an economy not a society.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all honesty "Money is speech".
No one ever heard her.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will probably get a bill from the natural resources dept for stealing water.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shiathole.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs some entrepreneurial spirit. She could have opened up a spa and sold those showers as all natural, sustainably sourced rejuvenating nimbus drench for $250 / 10 mins.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bootstrappin' to the max.
Texas has several laws that support rainwater harvesting. Texas Property Code prevents a homeowner's association from prohibiting the use of rainwater harvesting systems (Texas Property Code §202.007 ). (This law also promotes composting, efficient irrigation, and drought-resistant landscaping.)
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luxembourg? I hate those people so much.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some on Fark have said that since she needs help then she is a leech on society.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby will be shocked to find that some people don't begin their day with a Venti Caramel Macchiato, and they aren't barbarians.

/being on a fixed income necessitates living within your means
//she was not required to stay at the location, she chose to stay at the location
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Texas doesn't handle water rights like western states, huh? She'd be in jail.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The pipe connecting her home to the city water burst.

Maybe it's different in Texas but here, anything outside your house is the water companies problem. Why do they expect her to pay for their infrastructure?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something ain't right here.


Yea, I'm guessing she didn't even attempt to get help from anyone for two years.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Bootstrappin' to the max.
Texas has several laws that support rainwater harvesting. Texas Property Code prevents a homeowner's association from prohibiting the use of rainwater harvesting systems (Texas Property Code §202.007 ). (This law also promotes composting, efficient irrigation, and drought-resistant landscaping.)


For once Texas does something good.  So of course, farkers still want to attack them.  Why am I not surprised?

Also, I'm curious as to how the hell a pipe bursts in Houston?  It certainly doesn't get cold enough there.  Was it just a ridiculously old pipe that had rusted through or something?

Nor does a simple pipe repair cost $7000 dollars.  Grab a new pipe and some shark bites and one of those pipe cutters (you just stick it on and rotate it around the pipe 20 times, pretty easy) and do it yourself for like $30.  Does she have zero capable family or friends that could do that?

Fixing water damage to the house would cost that much, if not more, but that isn't even mentioned in this article.  And does she not have homeowners insurance?  I know plenty of people up here in the north that have pipes burst because of cold weather... homeowners insurance takes care of that.  So something is very fishy and missing.

/I'm guessing the 'news' organization didn't bother to do any followup and just assumed it was all true.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groppet: She will probably get a bill from the natural resources dept for stealing water.


Nestle owns all the water now
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MrBallou: So you had rainwater? Luxury!


And I bet she has a refrigerator. Welfare queen!
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The pipe connecting her home to the city water burst.

Maybe it's different in Texas but here, anything outside your house is the water companies problem. Why do they expect her to pay for their infrastructure?


If it only affects you it's your problem.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jake3988: For once Texas does something good. So of course, farkers still want to attack them. Why am I not surprised?


I'm certainly not going to move to Texas for only one good thing.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The pipe connecting her home to the city water burst.

Maybe it's different in Texas but here, anything outside your house is the water companies problem. Why do they expect her to pay for their infrastructure?


Where I am the utility is responsible for pipes in the public right-of-way, but house or not it's your problem once the pipe is on your property.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
RONPAUL assured me that charity would've already fixed that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Something ain't right here.


No, it's probably accurate.

Cities are responsible for the water line up to the meter. After the meter is the property owner's responsibility.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jake3988: farkitallletitend: Bootstrappin' to the max.
Texas has several laws that support rainwater harvesting. Texas Property Code prevents a homeowner's association from prohibiting the use of rainwater harvesting systems (Texas Property Code §202.007 ). (This law also promotes composting, efficient irrigation, and drought-resistant landscaping.)

For once Texas does something good.  So of course, farkers still want to attack them.  Why am I not surprised?

Also, I'm curious as to how the hell a pipe bursts in Houston?  It certainly doesn't get cold enough there.  Was it just a ridiculously old pipe that had rusted through or something?

Nor does a simple pipe repair cost $7000 dollars.  Grab a new pipe and some shark bites and one of those pipe cutters (you just stick it on and rotate it around the pipe 20 times, pretty easy) and do it yourself for like $30.  Does she have zero capable family or friends that could do that?

Fixing water damage to the house would cost that much, if not more, but that isn't even mentioned in this article.  And does she not have homeowners insurance?  I know plenty of people up here in the north that have pipes burst because of cold weather... homeowners insurance takes care of that.  So something is very fishy and missing.

/I'm guessing the 'news' organization didn't bother to do any followup and just assumed it was all true.


Let me splain!  Houston soil is all sandy loam that turns into soup when it rains, and then dries and cracks carrying pipes and foundations with it.  Major problem that persists in the flat lands all the way to S Corpus and west to San Antonio.  "House Lifting" is an industry unique to the area, and it costs what you would think it would cost to fix the pipe that of course let loose in the middle of the foundation.  Insurance riders cover the repair.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: being on a fixed income necessitates living within your means


Time for a reverse mortgage so she can use that income to repair the house.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jake3988: For once Texas does something good.  So of course, farkers still want to attack them.


loweredstandards.meme
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe if she killed a homeless man on the subway she could get enough money raised to get that repair
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Back in the 90s I rented a old farmhouse out in bigfoot country

When we first moved in, we had to bathe in the cow trough, in the front yard, because the water wasnt working yet.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: kdawg7736: Something ain't right here.

Yeah, how is a country with massive inequity, falling lifespans, crumbling infrastructure, and shiatty healthcare called "the richest"?


Surely, not suggesting the dread socialisms?! >.>
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The pipe connecting her home to the city water burst.

Maybe it's different in Texas but here, anything outside your house is the water companies problem. Why do they expect her to pay for their infrastructure?


Not outside the house, but after it reaches the water meter.  I found that out the expensive way, when our main from the meter blew, literally at the meter, but on my side.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Subby will be shocked to find that some people don't begin their day with a Venti Caramel Macchiato, and they aren't barbarians.

/being on a fixed income necessitates living within your means
//she was not required to stay at the location, she chose to stay at the location


A 75 year old woman without the resources to fix a pipe probably lacked the resources to move, sweetpea.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jake3988: farkitallletitend: Bootstrappin' to the max.
Texas has several laws that support rainwater harvesting. Texas Property Code prevents a homeowner's association from prohibiting the use of rainwater harvesting systems (Texas Property Code §202.007 ). (This law also promotes composting, efficient irrigation, and drought-resistant landscaping.)

For once Texas does something good.  So of course, farkers still want to attack them.  Why am I not surprised?

Also, I'm curious as to how the hell a pipe bursts in Houston?  It certainly doesn't get cold enough there.  Was it just a ridiculously old pipe that had rusted through or something?

Nor does a simple pipe repair cost $7000 dollars.  Grab a new pipe and some shark bites and one of those pipe cutters (you just stick it on and rotate it around the pipe 20 times, pretty easy) and do it yourself for like $30.  Does she have zero capable family or friends that could do that?

Fixing water damage to the house would cost that much, if not more, but that isn't even mentioned in this article.  And does she not have homeowners insurance?  I know plenty of people up here in the north that have pipes burst because of cold weather... homeowners insurance takes care of that.  So something is very fishy and missing.

/I'm guessing the 'news' organization didn't bother to do any followup and just assumed it was all true.


I know reading the article is optional, but damn, son, you managed to miss every single fact in existence here.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know it's a hassle, but rainwater is probably better for her in the long run...Oh, it's Houston. Maybe not.

/lived in Houston from 1992-1997. Don't hate it. Also not interested in moving back.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Subby will be shocked to find that some people don't begin their day with a Venti Caramel Macchiato, and they aren't barbarians.

/being on a fixed income necessitates living within your means
//she was not required to stay at the location, she chose to stay at the location


Yeah why didn't she just magically avoid any/all of the transaction costs involved and simply pop into a different home, like traveling through a convenient, free wormhole.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, yeah.  You don't get to be the richest anything by-

Abox: [Fark user image 287x176]


... carry on then.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You don't become rich by spending money on frivolous things like human rights
 
Zizzowop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: The pipe connecting her home to the city water burst.

Maybe it's different in Texas but here, anything outside your house is the water companies problem. Why do they expect her to pay for their infrastructure?


I'm not sure why anyone hit the funny button because you're right, in Santa Clara CA, the city comes out and takes care of it. I remember the guy with the city telling me that specifically
 
