 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Two men escape sheriff deputies during court appearance. Promptly surrender after learning their efforts landed them in Utica   (syracuse.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, New York, Crime, Privacy policy, Privacy, Terms of service, Twitter, Prison, Transport  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 1:14 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its upstate NY. Maybe they just wanted some steamed hams from the local burger place.

Then they realized that they weren't in Albany so they went back to jail.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB/
Arkansas is the largest grower of rice in the USA. They have hundreds of thousands of acres of dead flat land they flood and turn into rice paddies. The mosquitos absolutely THRIVE. At dusk they rise off the paddies like fog, and trying to drive by the fields is difficult as it sounds like you're driving through heavy rain, and those mosquitoes are hard to wash off with normal windshield washer fluid, making visibility poor
Some prisoners escaped and they hid in the fields until nightfall so they could put some distance between them and the prison. They turned themselves in before morning, and damn near needed a blood transfusion.
Some places really are worse than prison.
End CSB.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
third-degree escape, a misdemeanor,
vs
escaping in the second degree, a felony

I had no idea there were such fine distinctions over trying to get away from the cops
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Utica will burn.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.