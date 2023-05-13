 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   Juvenile suspect in custody after threatening... wait, the county is called what?   (wric.com) divider line
33
    More: Amusing, High school, GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Law, Lockdown, Goochland County Public Schools, Weapon, Student, Middle school  
1686 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 12:14 PM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Named after Mr. Gooch, a British governor of VA colony. Not named after The Gooch, Willis.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Named after Mr. Gooch, a British governor of VA colony. Not named after The Gooch, Willis.


He was a very goochy character who tried to steal Christmas.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm guessing the kid will choose the Schrodinger's Douchebag defense: "it was just a joke!!! Why so sensitive, sheesh!"

/Of course if he had gotten away with it, he'd proudly tell that tale like he singlehandedly won a war "You shoulda seen it! All of them running around scared and over reacting while little ole me sat there smiling from the corner!"
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first thought was Goochland. I just drove through there yesterday picking up the oldest offspring from college.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackass the movie (the muscle stimulator)
Youtube ANdo71KsHjI
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring out the Gooch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Names for HOF pitcher Gootch Gossage.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plays a mean banjo. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: My first thought was Goochland. I just drove through there yesterday picking up the oldest offspring from college.


I was there once.  Surprisingly, it was a bit of a sausage fest more than a gooch land.  I was disappoint.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my traveling companions
Are ghosts and empty sockets
I'm looking at ghosts and empties
But I've reason to believe
We all will be received
In Goochland
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we can stop arguing over where America's Taint lies.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're in Goochland now, biatch!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sort of a no-man's land between two important places.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Well, we can stop arguing over where America's Taint lies.


Nope. That's still Florida.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 824x223]


No, gooch is that little strip between the taint and the tisn't, sometimes referred to as the tweren't.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Obscure?
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
alexcartoon.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: And my traveling companions
Are ghosts and empty sockets
I'm looking at ghosts and empties
But I've reason to believe
We all will be received
In Goochland


♫ ♬ I'm going to Taintville, Taintville ♫ ♬
♫ ♬ Taintville, Tennessee ♫ ♬
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Such a good album

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you like farmland close to massive shopping malls goochland is the place for you.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, I wouldn't put you on because it really did
It happened just this way
The day my mama socked it to the Goochland County PTA
The day my mama socked it to the Goochland County PTA
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting arrested, living in Goochland... This kid has had a streak of bad luck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
/lots of Lee, Jackson and Forrest counties down here too
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x527]
/Obscure?


Holy shiat. Is that Angela Lansbury?  Daaaaamn.  Have to go and watch a little bit of Murder She Wrote now. Giggity.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whoever named that place probably didn't know what kind of boner they were doing.
 
