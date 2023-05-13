 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Woman wakes up to $99 billion overdrawn in her Chase bank account, needless to say she was a little stunned   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
    New Jersey, Patricia Conlon, bank account balance, Financial experts, deceased account holder, Chase spokesperson  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$99,999,999,099.99

They clearly gave her $100 back, not sure what the issue is?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Watch someone totally unknown enter the Forbes Billionaires list at $99.9 billion.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real kick in the ass was the $35 convenience fee.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: $99,999,999,099.99

They clearly gave her $100 back, not sure what the issue is?


So it was $99,999,999,199.99?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't take edibles and go on Amazon, folks
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Don't take edibles and go on Amazon, folks


I'm quite certain you can buy most of their stock, if not all (save the really expensive stuff) for that amount of money, heh.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Product stock, not shares.
 
rogue49
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Actually, that's such a "duh" number that things would get fixed ASAP.

It's if she found that she was overdrawn $99 or $999 that she would have had a problem.
Then she would have to prove that it wasn't her responsibility.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I really enjoyed the eight minutes it took for her to recite the number.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I remember something about banks doing this with a sentinal number to make sure the account could not be drawn on in cases like deceased customers or certain types of account freezings.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone must have put a decimal point in the wrong place or something.  Probably just some mundane detail.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"One of the people I spoke to mumbled something about a deceased account holder," Conlon says.

If you have an account holder worth 99 billion dollars, you should probably keep a closer eye on their account.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you are $99 overdrawn you might have a problem, but in this case...
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this one of those now the bank has a problem things?
I bet they won't even refund the $25 overdraft fee.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The first sign that that wasn't the representative of a Nigerian prince you gave your bank details to.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What would you do if you woke up with a bank account balance overdrawn by nearly $100 billion?

First, I would take a screenshot, react sensitive account numbers and address info and immediately post it to my social media accounts.

Second, call my best friends and talk about it and laugh.

Third, go down to the bank, ask to see the manager, be told I need to make an appointment, that they can't get to me until the 3rd week of June because they're short-staffed, then show the person my account statement, then laugh together, then get put in the front of the line, still wait an hour for manager, then get it fixed.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Teddy Brosevelt: Don't take edibles and go on Amazon, folks

I'm quite certain you can buy most of their stock, if not all (save the really expensive stuff) for that amount of money, heh.


Not only could you buy all of their stock, you could also buy all of their stock.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The $13 million a day interest change is going to sting.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just call the bank and tell them that the $99b transfer to your savings account didn't go through.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CokeBear: Zeroth Law: Teddy Brosevelt: Don't take edibles and go on Amazon, folks

I'm quite certain you can buy most of their stock, if not all (save the really expensive stuff) for that amount of money, heh.

Not only could you buy all of their stock, you could also buy all of their stock.


No. You couldn't.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Realistically, though, what seems to have happened is that Chase has a policy to put obvious not-a-number fillers on accounts of dead people, most likely to avoid cases of fraudsters and feuding family members draining those accounts, while the estate of the dead person is getting settled. This, then, would be a case of a joint account mistakenly getting that treatment after Chase got notified of the death of one of the accountholders.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One call to the FDIC and she wouldn't have had to do anything.

'Banks hate this one simple trick'
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She didn't think her cunning plan of rounding off fractions of a penny all the way through.
 
