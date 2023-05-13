 Skip to content
(CNN)   18 years from now, high school principals will be saying Liam, Noah, Oliver, Olivia, Emma, and Charlotte at lot during graduation ceremonies   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, popular baby names of last year, Kennel club, Dog, Male, new name, female names, Social Security Administration, top male names  
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I went to primary school in the 1980s and was always one of at least two "Michael"s in class.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, it's Liam and Noel, not Noah.

Because fook you, that's why! >smashes beer bottle over subby's head<
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
on one hand it makes me want to vomit that people are so trite. on the other hand I am glad to see Madison left the list.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Charlotte's a nice name, but not as nice as Miranda.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It felt like almost everyone I went to school with was named Kristen.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Name/age calculator, but the data is still 2021

Based off of Fivethirtyeight's "How to Tell Someone's Age When All You Know Is Her Name"
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xythero: It felt like almost everyone I went to school with was named Kristen.


Very possible, it peaked as a name in the 80's
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Silly Submitter, everyone knows that the world will end in 2031 when Neo-Russia and Space Mexico go to nuclear war.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Misch: Name/age calculator, but the data is still 2021

Based off of Fivethirtyeight's "How to Tell Someone's Age When All You Know Is Her Name"


if my cat dies and I replace him I will name my next cat Gertrude. regardless of gender. thanks for sharing. I now have a life plan.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What? Names that are usually easy to spell? You mean this class of kids won't have to go thru life correcting people's spelling or pronunciation of their name?

For no real reason at all, the name Nevaeh always irked me.  First time I saw it I asked  "Huh?"
The girl grinned wildly and said "It's Heaven spelled backwards!" Grinning like she had solved the Riemann Hypothesis. No, idiot. You are not unique.

Again, no real justification for my rage. Ok, off to yell at some clouds or something.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bring back Odysseus.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What? You mean, not Braxtyn, Jaxyn, Keighlee, Nevaeh, etc.? Are those cutesy/unfortunate names all in the past now?

/The fashion for Aidan/Hayden/Jaden/Brayden/Kaden a few years back was also amusing.
//old
///OLD
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still better than Kayden, Jayden, Aiden, Maiden, Raidin'
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not a single Ayden, Cayden, Jaden, etc. in the list. Thank the gods.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not sure I'd name a son after a guy who exiled his own sons for laughing at him napping, or who bonked his own daughters.  Or was the latter Lot (as well)?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least we're now past the "Aidan/Kaden/Jayden/Braidyn" phase.

Ragin' Asian: I went to primary school in the 1980s and was always one of at least two "Michael"s in class.


You can tell who the Gen-Xers are in an organization. In the 90s-10s we had so many Marks, Brians, Amys and Jennifers that we resorted to using last names. Our digital marketing department is still called "the Amys" because there have been so many on that team.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
??? at lot ???
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of all the Gen-X dominant names I miss hearing the most, "Jennifer" tops the list. All the Jennifers, Jens, Jennys I've ever met have been cool as hell.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And DONALD has plummeted to #676 in the rankings from #594 just the year prior.

There are 402 kids born in 2022 that are going to grow up in America laden with a name that's most like how Adolph has been viewed the last 75 years.

I'd be curious to know how many will prefer to be called by their middle name.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every Dian(n)e I've ever met has been an utter coont.

/including my MIL
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From my experiences with a young child early in primary school, there will be lots of nevaeh, messiah, and kids named after random American cities.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I also feel like "Cheryl" should make a comeback at some point.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like the name Clemidia
IK Chlamydia
 
Azz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do photos for new hires where I work. Based on recent trends, Emilys are poised to take over the planet within five years.
 
