(Some Guy)   King Arthur had The Sword in the Stone. Subby has The Sword in the Stump   (beaconjournal.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course, that legend was derived from the Branstock Oak of Norse legend, and Arthur was probably derived from Sigmund, so the sword in the tree is probably more authentic than the sword in the stone.
/Hey, where'd everyone go? Is the party over? I'm just getting warmed up.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Redneck fairy tale.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Yay! I'm king of... Akron. I guess I have to do meth now. Wait. I was already doing that."
 
frankb00th
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
About a paragraph in, it felt like reading an Onion article about the minutiae of basic landscaping.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought Arthur became king because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Excellent use of the Sappy tag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Yay! I'm king of... Akron. I guess I have to do meth now. Wait. I was already doing that."


The King of Akron wields Excalibur, a battery powered Sawzall, on his holy quest to vanquish the scourge of catalytic converters plaguing the city?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suck it Atlas Obscura.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, put it back Subby. America doesn't need a king and ishould Trump get his hands on it, the results witll be disastrous.
 
