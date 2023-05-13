 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Most people tend to get their high school degree, THEN a college degree. These are not most people   (wbtv.com) divider line
28
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in college my junior year of high school.

Thought I was pretty smart until I met a 16 year old freshman.

She created her own business to sign over to her daughter.

No men in her life unless she wants one, temporarily.

Very smart.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This type of thing is super commonly available in rural 'murca. But like 1 rural per high school class takes advantage of it, while the rest bemoan the thought of getting a job like a filthy liberal.

Friend of mine was one in rural Ohio. He had an electrical engineering associates on the day he graduated. Which immediately made him the most employable human being in the entire county.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My kid graduated high school as a college sophomore. The AP credits are insane.

Still, good on these kids. They've got the desire and ability to go far.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want some expert advice? If you never went to college just graduate yourself with a AA From any junior college on a resume, no employer is ever going to double check that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I was in college my junior year of high school.

Thought I was pretty smart until I met a 16 year old freshman.

She created her own business to sign over to her daughter.

No men in her life unless she wants one, temporarily.

Very smart.


Does she have a daughter now?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone claimed they graduated college while they were in high school my first thought wouldn't be "wow they're smart" it'd be "they think they've got a valuable degree, how cute". I'd be really looking into that degree because if it's physically possible to do it while also going to high school there's something seriously wrong with it.
 
zetar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expelled from high school when I was 14 (had an anti-war underground newspaper and it was 1969). Got accepted in college at 15 (School of the Art Institute of Chicago, accepted on my art portfolio). Transferred to a Big 10 University. Finally took and passed the GED when I was a college sophomore. Have a doctorate in computer science now. Was actually hoping to get the PhD first and then the GED.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mimekiller: Want some expert advice? If you never went to college just graduate yourself with a AA From any junior college on a resume, no employer is ever going to double check that.


LOL. I guess that works if you want to be the SVP of sales at a roofing company. As soon as you need any sort of financial or security assurances, they will check. Sometimes it even takes time for them to get around to it, but there's nothing like getting shiatcanned after two years because you lied about something so stupid. And since you're already a liar, chances are you're going to lie/cheat/steal from the company more and they'll need a reason to get you. If they didn't check then, they will now.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: If someone claimed they graduated college while they were in high school my first thought wouldn't be "wow they're smart" it'd be "they think they've got a valuable degree, how cute". I'd be really looking into that degree because if it's physically possible to do it while also going to high school there's something seriously wrong with it.


Why is there 'something seriously wrong with it'? My high school had a bunch of vocational programs that would certify well before graduation. Is there something seriously wrong with that? Some people can multitask and balance their studies (and have no life). But we're already seeing in this threat other examples of how/why it's possible. There are usually only a handful of courses that need to be taken in sequence in college.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: If someone claimed they graduated college while they were in high school my first thought wouldn't be "wow they're smart" it'd be "they think they've got a valuable degree, how cute". I'd be really looking into that degree because if it's physically possible to do it while also going to high school there's something seriously wrong with it.


It's an associates degree. Lots of people get those while having a day job.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After you have the college degree, is there a point to the high school degree anymore?
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would have been an interesting option for me if I knew then what I know now.

Back in the mid '70s, I was basically done with high school after my junior year and took the last two "senior" requirements during summer school. I enrolled full time in September at the regional campus of our state's Big10 school in an honors chemistry and biology curriculum with the idea of going to medical school.

What I should have done was start taking an associates program in computer science my junior and senior year (like the one in the article) if it had been offered. I did great (Dean's List) during my senior/freshman year at the regional campus, but let's just say I didn't "thrive academically" my sophomore year up on the main campus.

/I got an excellent education up there.
//Just no academic credits.
///Came back home with a big bill but I learned more about who I am.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Zetar, I was expelled from HS over an underground newspaper in 1969.  My mother put me in a car and sent me to Boston where I enrolled in college.  I had a long stint of higher education and eventually, a professional degree.  State licensure was a requirement for me and in the fine print, most, if not all, state licensure for me required "a high school diploma or equivalent."  Before I could get a job, I needed to take the GED to fulfill licensing requirements.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: Russ1642: If someone claimed they graduated college while they were in high school my first thought wouldn't be "wow they're smart" it'd be "they think they've got a valuable degree, how cute". I'd be really looking into that degree because if it's physically possible to do it while also going to high school there's something seriously wrong with it.

Why is there 'something seriously wrong with it'? My high school had a bunch of vocational programs that would certify well before graduation. Is there something seriously wrong with that? Some people can multitask and balance their studies (and have no life). But we're already seeing in this threat other examples of how/why it's possible. There are usually only a handful of courses that need to be taken in sequence in college.


It means that the degree doesn't require much work. A diploma or degree should not be a handful of classes. That's a semester.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: If someone claimed they graduated college while they were in high school my first thought wouldn't be "wow they're smart" it'd be "they think they've got a valuable degree, how cute". I'd be really looking into that degree because if it's physically possible to do it while also going to high school there's something seriously wrong with it.


It's an associate degree. A number of states in the US have programs where you also go to Community College at the same time and graduate with an AA degree and a high school diploma at once and they been doing this for at least 15 years now in NC. Typically see about 20-50 per graduation class.Usually they then transfer to a 4 year college as a Junior.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the high school diploma become a "degree"?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsbilly: Mimekiller: Want some expert advice? If you never went to college just graduate yourself with a AA From any junior college on a resume, no employer is ever going to double check that.

LOL. I guess that works if you want to be the SVP of sales at a roofing company. As soon as you need any sort of financial or security assurances, they will check. Sometimes it even takes time for them to get around to it, but there's nothing like getting shiatcanned after two years because you lied about something so stupid. And since you're already a liar, chances are you're going to lie/cheat/steal from the company more and they'll need a reason to get you. If they didn't check then, they will now.


yea I guess if you're applying to work for the CIA don't use this advice.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

limeyfellow: Russ1642: If someone claimed they graduated college while they were in high school my first thought wouldn't be "wow they're smart" it'd be "they think they've got a valuable degree, how cute". I'd be really looking into that degree because if it's physically possible to do it while also going to high school there's something seriously wrong with it.

It's an associate degree. A number of states in the US have programs where you also go to Community College at the same time and graduate with an AA degree and a high school diploma at once and they been doing this for at least 15 years now in NC. Typically see about 20-50 per graduation class.Usually they then transfer to a 4 year college as a Junior.


30+ here in Florida at the college I work for.

AA degrees are most common, but when I was doing my AS in programming there was a dual enrollment kid on classes with us.  He's now a local lawyer and real estate agent (Hi Habib!)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Canada is such a hardass when it comes to recognizing certifications from outside the country.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't appear to be an "American" in the bunch
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent my full four years at college. My major was Communications, minor, English. But, other than my first semester, I only had four classes a semester, thanks to AP courses. I set up my schedule where I only had classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I did nothing. And, it shows to this day.
 
donh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fifty years back my sister graduated high school while taking her junior year college classes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
College prep courses pay off I guess.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trialpha: After you have the college degree, is there a point to the high school degree anymore?


I don't know about other programs but my nephew's kid is doing this locally and he has to complete the high school requirements and graduate before he getting his college degree. Next weekend he will go through a ceremony at the college and get his "degree" but it won't have the diploma in there, they send that paper along and officially record it AFTER the high school forwards his records showing he graduated. So he is actually going walk through the university ceremony 2 weeks before his high school ceremony - mostly because his folks want to take pictures.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"careers in business, politics, and food service..."

I'm sure glad they didn't pay for those.

I was taking college classes at my high school 40 years ago.  It's not new.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

neongoats: This type of thing is super commonly available in rural 'murca. But like 1 rural per high school class takes advantage of it, while the rest bemoan the thought of getting a job like a filthy liberal.
Friend of mine was one in rural Ohio. He had an electrical engineering associates on the day he graduated. Which immediately made him the most employable human being in the entire county.


Are you able to interact with normal human beings ever, or does that huge chip on your shoulder get in the way?  Look out, there's a red state person right next to you!!!

Go back to your safe space then, where everything is pretty and cleaned up for you, like Fantasyland.
Disneyland, I meant.  You a fan?  It's very liberal, I hear.  Liberals like clean, pretty fantasylands.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: neongoats: This type of thing is super commonly available in rural 'murca. But like 1 rural per high school class takes advantage of it, while the rest bemoan the thought of getting a job like a filthy liberal.
Friend of mine was one in rural Ohio. He had an electrical engineering associates on the day he graduated. Which immediately made him the most employable human being in the entire county.

Are you able to interact with normal human beings ever, or does that huge chip on your shoulder get in the way?  Look out, there's a red state person right next to you!!!

Go back to your safe space then, where everything is pretty and cleaned up for you, like Fantasyland.
Disneyland, I meant.  You a fan?  It's very liberal, I hear.  Liberals like clean, pretty fantasylands.


I don't often White Knihjt, but for cryingoutloud, that's a little harsh.

Lots of ways to row your boat, as long as it gets you across life's lake
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "careers in business, politics, and food service..."

I'm sure glad they didn't pay for those.

I was taking college classes at my high school 40 years ago.  It's not new.


I did too. I took maybe three first-year science courses in my last two years of high school. Someone taking twenty or more trips my skepticism alarm.
 
