(BBC-US)   Day 444 of WW3: Ukraine forces continue to take back occupied territory, while tapping the brakes on the upcoming counter-offensive ... which will be helped with new UK advanced cruise missiles. This is your Saturday invasion conversation   (bbc.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just damn. 27 artillery kills yesterday.

Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully lots of Russians are getting shot in the back a lot. Russians don't deserve things like lives or the honor of being shot in the face.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians attacked Khmelnytskyi at night: they hit a critical infrastructure facility

As a result of the terrorist attack, an object was hiat on the territory of one of the communities of the Khmelnytskyi district. The fire continues. Educational institutions, medical institutions, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, multi-story and individual residential buildings were damaged as a result of the blast waves in Khmelnytskyi.

"There are injured and injured residents of the community. The number is being clarified. All services are working on liquidation of the consequences," - emphasized the mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Simchyshyn.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" noted that due to the attack, part of the trains will run on a changed schedule today.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, the Russians terrorized Mykolaiv Oblast with kamikaze drones

At night at 01:23, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, according to preliminary information, with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones, the head of OVA Kim said. A five-story residential building was damaged and a two-story building at the enterprise was destroyed due to the impact of ammunition. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out at both objects, which were quickly extinguished. Three people were injured.

In addition, as reported by the "Southern" air command, one enemy attack UAV "Shahed-136/131" was shot down in Mykolayiv Oblast at night.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air defense destroyed all the "shahedis" flying at night to Kyiv - KMVA

"The sixth air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! This time, the enemy launched an attack using only unmanned aerial vehicles. During the last air alert, which lasted 2.5 hours in Kyiv, Iranian barrage ammunition "Shahed" was detected in the airspace in the direction of the capital. All enemy drones that were moving towards Kyiv were successfully destroyed! Thank you Air Defense Forces!" - noted the head of KMVA Serhiy Popko.

Popko added that there were no reports of destruction or injuries as a result of the attack in the capital.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Air Force destroyed 17 enemy attack drones during the night

At midnight on May 13, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the northern and southern directions with Iranian-made "Shahed-136/131" UAVs. A total of 21 launches were recorded. 17 barrage munitions were destroyed in different directions.

Unfortunately, there are enemy drones hiatting infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytskyi. Local authorities and services are working to eliminate the consequences.

In addition, the Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV was destroyed at night.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 people were injured in the Khmelnytsky region due to the Russian attack

"There were no air strikes on the territory of the Khmelnytskyi community, but one of the objects on the territory of another community - neighboring to us - was hiat, and as a result - the blast waves caused serious damage to our city infrastructure. We now have 11 wounded, one person is hospitalized, but her life is not in danger. The degree of injuries of the others is glass cuts, injuries from blows due to the falling ceiling, doors", - said the mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Simchyshyn on the air of the telethon.

He also noted that the number of injured people may increase, because people constantly go to the trauma center of the city hospital.

According to him, as a result of the Russian attack, it was the residential infrastructure that was significantly affected - hundreds of buildings, both high-rise and private residential buildings. Roofs, ceilings, doors, and windows were mostly damaged. Many educational institutions were affected, as well as cultural objects, industrial and commercial premises, and administrative buildings. Degree of damage - roofs, ceilings, balconies, doors, windows.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unknown aerial object flew to Poland from the territory of Belarus

"According to the Air Operations Center (COP), it is probably a surveillance balloon," the Ministry of National Defense of Poland reported on Twitter.

The object was lost on radar in the area of Rypin settlement (northern part of the Republic of Poland). In this regard, the Polish military made a decision to use regular ground defense forces to search for the object.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians shelled Gulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia and Chornobayivka in Kherson Oblast

As a result of shelling in Gulyaipol, according to preliminary data, a man was injured, reported the head of the OP Andriy Yermak.

As a result of the shelling of Chornobayivka, two people were injured, Daria Zarivna, communications adviser to the head of the OP, reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian military probably dropped explosives from a drone on Chornobayivka

Two men received minor injuries, said the head of the press office OVA Tolokonnikov.

One more man was injured as a result of the shelling of Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson region - he was hospitalized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For us, relations with Russia are more important than with the USA, - Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reacted to the words of his opponent for the position of President of Turkey, Kemal Kilichdaroglu, about Russian interference in the elections.

"He says that Russia controls the elections. How are you not ashamed? Shame on you. What will you say if we say that 'America, England and Germany control the elections?'" Mr. Kemal attacks Putin, he attacks Russia. I don't I approve. For us, relations with Russia are no less important than with the USA. And trade relations with the Russian Federation are even more important," Erdogan said.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia shot down their own SU-34 and lost two Mi-8, one to friendly fire as well

In addition to UK provided storm shadows the US also provided air decoys that can simulate other planes on radar. I assumed they made them look like storm shadows but if they made  them look like Russian built aircraft that could explain Russians being on high alert and shooting their own
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That rotten coont needs to go soonish.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks you guys for getting up early and setting the tone. I'll help set up the chairs, but the coffee pool just said something creepy to me, so I'll swing back to that on a bit.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ze Germans are preparing a massive new aid package to the tune of several billion

https://twitter.com/BrennpunktUA/status/1657274274732822528
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

That's going to be a fun election to watch tomorrow.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"That counter-offensive is going to have to wait"

*boom. Counter-offensive"

Almost like someone in Ukraine isn't just reading Sunzi.  They are understanding Sunzi.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Needs to go promptly!
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Finishing writing the weekly roundup. This week's preview:

Ukrainian drones are bowlers. Usually we see the strikes, but here's one of their spares.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully, the gains keep coming, the Russians keep retreating and continue leaving their stuff behind.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just recently found the link to the deep state map that many military bloggers use.  I am certain I was probably the last guy in this group to find it, but for anyone wondering where it it, here is a link.https://deepstatemap.live/en#7/46.206/34.398

The map is not in real time of course, and it sometimes takes a day or two to update, but it is a useful tool for figuring out where places in the news are in relationship to other places in the news.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Ze Germans are preparing a massive new aid package to the tune of several billion

https://twitter.com/BrennpunktUA/status/1657274274732822528


Interesting. I noticed that the list included 20 Marder IFVs (As used by the Bundeswehr) as well as 100 "APCs". Since Germany isn't giving Ukraine Pumas, I wonder if these are the "Marder Evolution APC" variants with the Protector remote turrets:

I like these because these are lower profile and much more versatile than the US M113 series.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hopefully, the gains keep coming, the Russians keep retreating and continue leaving their stuff behind.


With relevance to Ruzzia, he a re-post of what I put in the end of yesterdays thread on South Africa possibly providing arms to Ruzzia. Courtesy of Zapiro in Daily maverick on the surreptitious night time loading of stuff onto a ruzzki ship in Simonstown Naval base.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gfbabbitt: Thanks you guys for getting up early and setting the tone. I'll help set up the chairs, but the coffee pool just said something creepy to me, so I'll swing back to that on a bit.


This guy gets it. 😁
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Ze Germans are preparing a massive new aid package to the tune of several billion

https://twitter.com/BrennpunktUA/status/1657274274732822528


This is all great news! Hey, I have my video cam charged, if you and Turboke still want to film that mother's Day swap tomorrow. Let me know.
 
usahole
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Like tomorrow
 
