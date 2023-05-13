 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Lucky this 'dangerous dog' who bit a police officer on the testicles lives in Scotland as he got away with just a fine. In the US, he and his owner would have been shot dead   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ACAChew Toys
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes it's a country, sometimes it's a girl, you know everybody's got to have a purpose in this world.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: ACAChew Toys


Better headline.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While it's hillarious that it happened the way it did, it's not really normal for a domestic dog to be that aggressive without either a complete failure of raising or being trained to be that way.

Pup needs some pink juice if he's that aggressive he randomly attacks people
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: While it's hillarious that it happened the way it did, it's not really normal for a domestic dog to be that aggressive without either a complete failure of raising or being trained to be that way.

Pup needs some pink juice if he's that aggressive he randomly attacks people


Couldn't resist the smell of bacon?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: hardinparamedic: While it's hillarious that it happened the way it did, it's not really normal for a domestic dog to be that aggressive without either a complete failure of raising or being trained to be that way.

Pup needs some pink juice if he's that aggressive he randomly attacks people

Couldn't resist the smell of bacon?


what are you even on about?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: iron de havilland: hardinparamedic: While it's hillarious that it happened the way it did, it's not really normal for a domestic dog to be that aggressive without either a complete failure of raising or being trained to be that way.

Pup needs some pink juice if he's that aggressive he randomly attacks people

Couldn't resist the smell of bacon?

what are you even on about?


Bit a pig, dint it?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: hardinparamedic: iron de havilland: hardinparamedic: While it's hillarious that it happened the way it did, it's not really normal for a domestic dog to be that aggressive without either a complete failure of raising or being trained to be that way.

Pup needs some pink juice if he's that aggressive he randomly attacks people

Couldn't resist the smell of bacon?

what are you even on about?

Bit a pig, dint it?


ah. Misunderstood the context of that. Carry on friend.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the pup got a treat as well as a mouth/tooth cleaning afterward
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Caucasian Shepherd". Would have been fine in the US.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sheriff Bernard Ablett made an order for the dog to receive treatment at a vet for her groin and joint issues."

So the policeman bit the dog's groin in retaliation?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: iron de havilland: hardinparamedic: While it's hillarious that it happened the way it did, it's not really normal for a domestic dog to be that aggressive without either a complete failure of raising or being trained to be that way.

Pup needs some pink juice if he's that aggressive he randomly attacks people

Couldn't resist the smell of bacon?

what are you even on about?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta train 'em to get the weiner.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The dog got a "first bite" plea.

/ I'd still consider euthanasia
 
groverpm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who's a good boy, then? Want some spaghetti to go with those balls?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good boy *pat on head*
 
