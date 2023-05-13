 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Gen Z is doing something that millennials should have done a long time ago: Ditching smartphones   (theconversation.com) divider line
66
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

901 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 9:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This old gag
 
TheFoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm too dependent on a smartphone to ditch mine. Especially when I visit NYC and need a pocket map with gps location and directions.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


The hero we need.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah. They reported this "trend" five years ago, and I still have yet to see ANY Gen Z out there with a flip phone in the real world. They all have giant smart phones sticking out of their back pockets or in their hands.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not that they are "ditching them", it's that all they can afford now are Walmart burner phones with the farking starvation wages this stupid protofascist country insists on paying its workers.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah.... I don't believe it.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time last month, I ran in to a couple of lost teenagers in Boston, looking for the train station. I asked if they had tried googling it and they said they didn't have phones, so I looked the directions up, told them and wished them the best. I know anecdotes are not data but it was kinda interesting.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bought a Nokia brick 3 years ago because I considered making the jump back, but I never pulled the trigger.

Sent from my iPhone
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw a story about this where the sample was a handful of wealthy art students in New York with names like Beatrix Wanken-Poodleschaum.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Yeah. They reported this "trend" five years ago, and I still have yet to see ANY Gen Z out there with a flip phone in the real world. They all have giant smart phones sticking out of their back pockets or in their hands.


In addition: I have seen some Gen Zers and Millennials with dumb phones, but that's because they are *broke*.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A phone is as "smart" as how you use it. I'm not on social media, I don't play mobile games, and I don't use emojis. I do like the option of checking my news sites at my convenience and I remember reading those on my old Nokia was a godawful experience.

Do ride share apps have stripped down versions for dumb phones? Would that even work?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: I saw a story about this where the sample was a handful of wealthy art students in New York with names like Beatrix Wanken-Poodleschaum.


That person's name sounds Hipsteriffic!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see they're still claiming that "blue light" bullocks, that tells me all I need to know about this article.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Reminds me of the time last month, I ran in to a couple of lost teenagers in Boston, looking for the train station. I asked if they had tried googling it and they said they didn't have phones, so I looked the directions up, told them and wished them the best. I know anecdotes are not data but it was kinda interesting.


GPS navigation is what caused me to finally buy my first smartphone and it's the one thing that will keep me from ever getting rid of it.

My self-control method is to have the cheapest plan I can get with a tiny (these days) about od data, ie 1GB/month, too little for streaming video, mideo calls etc., but enough for the essentials like text message, e-mails, and navigation.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And amazing enough I didn't even type that on my phone and still made all those errors...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"a Reddit forum"

Stopped reading there.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Even if they are, it's a fashion trend. Those have never happened before in the history of man.

*shakes old man cane*
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like bullshiat, old phones are 3G at best and even that's on its way out. Most are 2G and that's long dead.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had one of those $2000 HP Ipaq phones.  It looked like one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Sounds like bullshiat, old phones are 3G at best and even that's on its way out. Most are 2G and that's long dead.


There are 4G and 5G dumb phones out there. That reddit forum keeps track of what phone works on what network. That said, if this a trend, I'm one of very few adoptees.People look at me like I'm nuts when I tell them I don't carry a phone. I keep a dumb phone in my glove box though.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wessoman: It's not that they are "ditching them", it's that all they can afford now are Walmart burner phones with the farking starvation wages this stupid protofascist country insists on paying its workers.


Yeah, that's what I was thinking too.  Smartphones have basically gotten as expensive as low-end to mid-market laptop computers, but unlike computers, the OS on at least an Android phone cannot be upgraded unless the manufacturer provides support for it1.  So not only is expensive when one buys the smartphone, but if it becomes necessary to replace it more often than a laptop computer as software updates are limited to nonexistent.

I'd almost like the phone to be a somewhat dumb device that lives on the wrist in lieu of a watch, and allows bluetooth tethering for PAN for whatever screen or computing device one wants to pair or headset one wants to use for calls.  Or if phones are going to costs as much as PCs, for software developers and UI developers to finally come up with something that lets one dock one's phone to have a full-featured PC experience so one only needs the one device.

1. Jailbreaking may be a thing, but most people either can't or aren't willing to do it, and Google has threatened to remove their own apps if one does, which certainly curtails the advantages of the smartphone to begin with.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do they work for Uber and Door Dash without a smartphone?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Its interesting. Here at the shops in Germany, maybe 25% of all mobile phones are "dumb". A lot higher than other places
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember navigating with physical...paper ...turn-by-turn directions. I much prefer a smart phone.
 
Thingster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: Zeroth Law: Reminds me of the time last month, I ran in to a couple of lost teenagers in Boston, looking for the train station. I asked if they had tried googling it and they said they didn't have phones, so I looked the directions up, told them and wished them the best. I know anecdotes are not data but it was kinda interesting.

GPS navigation is what caused me to finally buy my first smartphone and it's the one thing that will keep me from ever getting rid of it.

My self-control method is to have the cheapest plan I can get with a tiny (these days) about od data, ie 1GB/month, too little for streaming video, mideo calls etc., but enough for the essentials like text message, e-mails, and navigation.


Around 2010 I had a Samsung Rugby, and it did gps on its little screen.  You couldn't read the map (didn't need to, it talked to you) but it used the same navigator app that was on the Galaxy II that I replaced it with.

There's no reason a basic flip phone or brick phone couldn't have a comprehensive navigation program today, other than the companies want to push you into spending more money on hardware.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you're concerned about privacy, maybe don't download every app under the sun and give it permissions, and stay off social media.

Also, wonder if they are considering those phones with LED screens that fold as flip phones
 
drewogatory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Its interesting. Here at the shops in Germany, maybe 25% of all mobile phones are "dumb". A lot higher than other places


It's still hard to find a true "dumb" phone, i.e. text and call only, no data at all, no camera. Most of the new so called dumb phones run some kind of basic apps.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I held out as long as I could before my provider stopped carrying them at their store. 2018ish. I guess if you want to deal with phone cards it's still an option
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My dad is going to his 50th reunion for college, literally every single event requires a smart phone/QR code as your badge/ticket/door key. Nobody's ditching their smart phone for long, b/c we're getting to the point they won't let you buy food w/o a phone app.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A phone is as "smart" as how you use it. I'm not on social media, I don't play mobile games, and I don't use emojis. I do like the option of checking my news sites at my convenience and I remember reading those on my old Nokia was a godawful experience.

Do ride share apps have stripped down versions for dumb phones? Would that even work?


If it can run apps, it is by definition a smartphone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No they aren't, it's just a fad/curiosity for them. They will still have their smartphones and use them . My Gen Z niece is into old tech too. She bought a polaroid camera, a boombox, and cassette tapes. Then of course she's like "Ummmm how do I share my pictures?" so she takes pictures of the polaroids with her smartphone to share them and still listens to music with her smartphone. Buying old tech because it's interesting to them doesn't mean they are ditching their new tech.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
4433055505550666
 
drewogatory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: My dad is going to his 50th reunion for college, literally every single event requires a smart phone/QR code as your badge/ticket/door key. Nobody's ditching their smart phone for long, b/c we're getting to the point they won't let you buy food w/o a phone app.


Yeah, even I carry a smart phone when I travel. Or a tablet. there's almost no way around it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA (sorta)

"A hand full of dorks did X so we are going to report that their entire generation is moving this way because our blog sucks and we are out of ideas. "
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd totally rock a RAZR except for two things: maps, and a good mobile browser. I couldn't give any farks about tiktok or candy crush or  basically any other apps, but I travel enough that maps are kind of a big deal, and mobile internet has saved my ass more than once (including translations or looking up train timetables or finding a place to stay).

Back when I actually used my RAZR V3, it did have some internet browser functionality but it was pretty slow and most sites wouldn't load properly, especially if they used anything other than basic HTML (Java, Flash, etc.). No maps though. Using a separate GPS unit wouldn't be a huge deal except it's hard to just type in "Korean restaurant" and get usable results (or even any results) from the average standalone GPS unit. Even typing in known addresses can sometimes come up as "not found" on those. Smartphone GPS maps are usually a little more useful and they also do real-time traffic, which is a huge benefit.

So yeah: someone make a RAZR with good maps and a competent browser and I'll buy one.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A phone is as "smart" as how you use it. I'm not on social media, I don't play mobile games, and I don't use emojis. I do like the option of checking my news sites at my convenience and I remember reading those on my old Nokia was a godawful experience.

Do ride share apps have stripped down versions for dumb phones? Would that even work?


No, they don't.  And this is why your attempt to redefine what a smart phone fails.

Basically a smartphone is a phone with an OS that features clear dileneation of applications from the OS, and allows for the user to install applications.  There were a few phones in the era of the Motorola Razr V3 that are more than just dumb phones that could only make calls and send/receive SMS, but not quite to the extent of being smartphones, with the ability to take pictures and video, to attach pictures via MMS, and with some rudimentary additional applications like puzzle games, but those generally didn't allow loading of any additional applications.

Today, dumb phones are still like that Razr V3 era, with only those most rudimentary applications and basically no ability to install anything additional.  They're not as dumb as the first generation of digital cell phones that could just make calls and text, but they're designed to exist in a market segment that resembles that segment.  In contrast the smartphone segment is for those who want more flexibility or capability.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The trend may result in users opting to own both a smartphone and a flip phone

That's what my 16yo want's to do.   He wants a flip-phone for when he goes out because it smaller, easier to carry and more sturdy for when he does stupid teenage things, but keep his smart-phone at home to play games and what not.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: Yeah, that's what I was thinking too.  Smartphones have basically gotten as expensive as low-end to mid-market laptop computers, but unlike computers, the OS on at least an Android phone cannot be upgraded unless the manufacturer provides support for it1.  So not only is expensive when one buys the smartphone, but if it becomes necessary to replace it more often than a laptop computer as software updates are limited to nonexistent.

I'd almost like the phone to be a somewhat dumb device that lives on the wrist in lieu of a watch, and allows bluetooth tethering for PAN for whatever screen or computing device one wants to pair or headset one wants to use for calls.  Or if phones are going to costs as much as PCs, for software developers and UI developers to finally come up with something that lets one dock one's phone to have a full-featured PC experience so one only needs the one device.

1. Jailbreaking may be a thing, but most people either can't or aren't willing to do it, and Google has threatened to remove their own apps if one does, which certainly curtails the advantages of the smartphone to begin with.


My oldest kid has a watch phone, and the other two will be getting them in another month.  Great for us to be able to recall the kids without hunting then down wherever they are in the development.

Presumably it's possible to get an adult version, though that seems impractical for everyday use.
 
Fissile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I still use a flip.  https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip4/
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
bringing these back?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thingster: MrKevvy: Zeroth Law: Reminds me of the time last month, I ran in to a couple of lost teenagers in Boston, looking for the train station. I asked if they had tried googling it and they said they didn't have phones, so I looked the directions up, told them and wished them the best. I know anecdotes are not data but it was kinda interesting.

GPS navigation is what caused me to finally buy my first smartphone and it's the one thing that will keep me from ever getting rid of it.

My self-control method is to have the cheapest plan I can get with a tiny (these days) about od data, ie 1GB/month, too little for streaming video, mideo calls etc., but enough for the essentials like text message, e-mails, and navigation.

Around 2010 I had a Samsung Rugby, and it did gps on its little screen.  You couldn't read the map (didn't need to, it talked to you) but it used the same navigator app that was on the Galaxy II that I replaced it with.

There's no reason a basic flip phone or brick phone couldn't have a comprehensive navigation program today, other than the companies want to push you into spending more money on hardware.


Same could be said for speech to text and the cloud.

I used an Macintosh LC-II in junior high with Dragon Naturally Speaking installed on it.  I wouldn't say that it was perfect at interpreting what I said into text, but considering that it was running on a 16MHz processor with 4MB RAM, it's frankly stupid that modern speech-to-text has to send audio clips across the network to central servers for processing.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dennysgod: The trend may result in users opting to own both a smartphone and a flip phone

That's what my 16yo want's to do.   He wants a flip-phone for when he goes out because it smaller, easier to carry and more sturdy for when he does stupid teenage things, but keep his smart-phone at home to play games and what not.


If he can pay for it that's a great idea.  If he wants you to pay for that luxury...
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I remember navigating with physical...paper ...turn-by-turn directions. I much prefer a smart phone.


Someone of you have never printed out a stack of pages of Mapquest directions to find your way to some strange man's house in the middle of the woods to get banged out, and it shows.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Found it. https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/15/style/teens-social-media.html

"Odille Zexter-Kaiser" "Clementine Karlin-Pustilnik"

Can't make this shiat up
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I don't even own a phone" will be this year's "I don't even own a tv"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dennysgod: The trend may result in users opting to own both a smartphone and a flip phone

That's what my 16yo want's to do.   He wants a flip-phone for when he goes out because it smaller, easier to carry and more sturdy for when he does stupid teenage things, but keep his smart-phone at home to play games and what not.


That will never catch on.

bemley.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Uh they make smartphones smaller than flip phones. That Galaxy Flip can only be opened and closed 2000 times, but it is the thickest phone I've ever seen.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, reporters desperate for "content".

"We found two Gen-Zers with clamshell phones...it's a trend!!!"
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best thing about a smart phone is having instant GPS and map available. You don't get that in a dumb phone, so good luck carrying old paper maps around.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.