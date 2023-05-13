 Skip to content
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   Watch: Two men dance in traffic until another driver tells them to get a room   (kktv.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids.. make sure your doors are locked!

Kudos to the guy that got his head repeatedly kicked and was still able to drive off you're one tough SOB
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked like farking and not fighting.
More than 20 seconds and you are not there to do damage
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the driver of a Ram truck was involved? Weird.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the America libs want. One where two drivers have to resort to awful fisticuffs because they don't have guns.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when FARK considers WWE a sport.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very poor example of road rage fighting.  Both participants were able to drive off without help.  No one was shot.  Get some training before you try this again.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs moar spin kicks.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were two strangers who bumped into each other walking on the sidewalk they would have politely apologized to each other. This is why we need to ban Ram trucks.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Kids.. make sure your doors are locked!

Kudos to the guy that got his head repeatedly kicked and was still able to drive off you're one tough SOB


Probably a bit of shock. I've been in incidents where I walked away before realizing how injured I was.

I know this is showing my age, but my first reaction would have been to break up the fight before whipping out my phone. That also explains how I sustained some of the injuries I mentioned in my first statement.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"If there's a pull-off, take the pull-off."

Excuse me for a minute. Officer says that I have to pull-off.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was my drunk uncle dancing at my wedding
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just got back from a 6 hour trip on I95 and I40. The level of aggressive driving by nearly everyone, and the number of semis who just don't give a shiat about the cars around them has me seriously considering whether I want to take a long (or medium) road trip ever again.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh Oedipus
 
