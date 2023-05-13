 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1558

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So with writers on strike, I thought about not doing an intro in solidarity, but since I'm not a member of their guild, I'll just write about a few facts I found out this week.

Ten years ago, 34% of writers made guild minimum. Today, it's 49%.

Writers generally don't get residuals on streaming services, as the services do not release viewership numbers.

The trend towards shorter seasons mean fewer episodes, which means less pay for the writers, although often they're still expected to sign exclusivity contracts for the same length of time.

Writers are asking for minimum staff numbers in order to train new writers on how a show is made, Think about the limitations writers have - things of a practical nature rather than a creative one, such as can the scene be shot on existing sets? How expensive is a new set, and is it reusable for future storylines? How can you fit all actors from the main cast into the episode to protect their royalties? Young writers don't know these things no matter how talented they might be at actual writing, and they need to learn from more experienced ones - even if they're not the most important writers, the idea is that someday they will be.

And of course it's money, too. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Brothers Discovery, took home $246 million in 2021, compared to the average TV writer making 67k and having to live in either NY or LA - not to mention the chunk of their salary that goes to the guild's pension and health fund.

As new technology comes along like streaming and ChatGPT, new ways have to be worked out to make sure people are fairly compensated for their labor. It's yet another way that technology is changing society at a faster pace than ever in history.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've seen any cool strike signs in the news or in person lately.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: [i.gifer.com image 480x362] [View Full Size image _x_]


Strike?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Strike!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
