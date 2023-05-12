 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Some people take polo way too seriously   (kitv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Read that as polio
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, most of the things we choose to care about is pretty fuggin' stupid ...
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello boss? I'm gonna be late... well, the mule fell in the pool and it's gonna take at least an hour to drag her bullet riddled corpse outta there...
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MARCO
 
