 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man buys Ferrari with bitcoin, gets 18-month prison sentence. Wow, that's quite the bait-and-switch   (blockworks.co) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Asset, Class action, Bitcoin, Coinbase, Podcast, Digital asset, New York, Advertising  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 6:50 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While the full sentence was 18 months, Aghanaj said that Clausi will spend a little bit more than a month in jail to complete his sentence. With this decision against Clausi, the country appears to be sending a message to all those who have a desire to use digital assets.

They're sending a message: pay Monopoly money, spend Monopoly time.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole story is nuckin' futz.

Crypto assholes are pretty much douchebags. But that's because they're just crypto douchebags. I think they hang themselves perfectly fine. Not sure why Morocco has to do it for them.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: While the full sentence was 18 months, Aghanaj said that Clausi will spend a little bit more than a month in jail to complete his sentence. With this decision against Clausi, the country appears to be sending a message to all those who have a desire to use digital assets.

They're sending a message: pay Monopoly money, spend Monopoly time.


Never heard of time served, I take it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: While the full sentence was 18 months, Aghanaj said that Clausi will spend a little bit more than a month in jail to complete his sentence. With this decision against Clausi, the country appears to be sending a message to all those who have a desire to use digital assets.

They're sending a message: pay Monopoly money, spend Monopoly time.


If you have some of that monopoly money, send it to me. :)
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So how did crypto-douche-bro acquire that much Bitcoin?

He can't claim is great-grandfather buried it in the back yard when the Nazis were coming.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.