(ABC 27)   Avocado truck is toast, but the driver was able to guac away uninjured   (abc27.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He was lucky. An accident like that, you could wind up as a vegetable.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the same ramp that fuel tanker flipped over and burned exactly 10 years ago, destroying the bridge above it and shutting down the beltway for several days. Trucks are always overturning there. Well they used to, PennDOT has since put up more signs warning of truck tipping hazard and flashing neon lights, I think the wrecks have slowed but some truckers don't pay attention and still crash there from time to time. Morons. PennDOT has replaced the guardrail along that ramp probably several dozen times by now.
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trucks fly up the ramp thinking they can stay 55 when the ramp curve is rated 40 mph.

mr_fulano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nice one subby!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bravo subby magnificent headline
 
