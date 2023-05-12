 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News) Hero David defeats Goliath. Not a repeat from 11th century BC   (detroitnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, State police, Family, eight-year-old Alpena County girl, Trial, Kidnapping, Child abduction, Prison, Michigan State Police troopers  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After he was arrested, police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old from Alpena. Investigator said the suspect displayed signs of injuries on his head and chest where he was struck by slingshot projectiles.

No, repeat, no signs of drag or related fabulousness.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I occasionally want to play with ancient slingshot, but I figure I'll just find new ways to injure myself?

A point about slings
Youtube covH4voKukw
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Failed to abduct a 7 year old, whom he intended to severely beat up.

This guy is gonna do well in prison if he can't even successfully kidnap a child.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What, no calls to ban slingshots?

It's like this isn't even Fark anymore.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Something to enlighten you Farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kid is talented to land 2 shots with a trebuchet at close range.
 
ktybear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm hearing banjo music, with a hint of Irish jig

Good work kids!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am sure someone, somewhere, is making a "both sides" "argument".
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Kid is talented to land 2 shots with a trebuchet at close range.


Or he was using one of these bad boys

sc04.alicdn.comView Full Size


/tactical
//tight!
///three
 
Wessoman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Failed to abduct a 7 year old, whom he intended to severely beat up.

This guy is gonna do well in prison if he can't even successfully kidnap a child.


Not only that, but then he promptly got Dennis the Menaced by another child and got arrested. Oh yeah, he's going to be absolutely torn up in prison.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a weird story. Instead of any of the professional soldiers in his army Saul sends out a sheepherder unarmored and pretty much unarmed.

After David pulled off the magical shot there must have been dozens of idiots volunteering for single combat who had their trick fail then got thoroughly murdered.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.