 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Unarmed assailant takes hawk hostage, deputies turn into flight attendants   (krqe.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Alachua County Sheriff's Office, Call of Duty, ALACHUA COUNTY, hawk escape, body camera footage, clutches of a snake, Deputy Dasher, Florida deputies  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 12:50 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What snake?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guess everyone lives to fight another day. Happy they saved the hawk, and didn't beat the hell out of the snake.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's a metaphor
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No snak on snek
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Good job, buddy!" a deputy said after freeing the hawk. "Everybody wins."

The hawk took off and flew into some nearby trees. The snake was tossed back into the street


Fark user imageView Full Size


"ACAB!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What snake?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.