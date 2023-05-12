 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Thor Kill no longer can after being arrested for felony weapons charge   (kron4.com) divider line
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can always move to Texas and become a cop.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just convicted, not arrested. She was arrested two years ago and sentenced to time served, so she'll be back on the street and able to kill soon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah
Argh!
Thor!
Kill!
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: She was just convicted, not arrested. She was arrested two years ago and sentenced to time served, so she'll be back on the street and able to kill soon.


Thor should get off the street.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said "I'm Thor!! And I can barely walk!"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me that Ms. Kill is going to tell whoever imposed those stipulations upon her to eat shiat, if not in word then most certainly in deed.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of bullets.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is somehow fitting that KRON-4 is reporting on this story. She has clearly betrayed the elder barbarian gods
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just chanting her last name. Not making a threat.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was just ammo. Sounds like she was running an ammo shop out of her house.
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"125 pounds of explosive powder"

Gunpowder?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's worth googling. Krazy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shoot, a gal could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all this stuff.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thor's Instagram.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Thor's Facebook

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
who did nazi that coming

/sorry
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did she remember to check if they were blanks? Or if they were the right cartridge for her AR-15?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If only there was a list of prohibited persons somewhere online. We could require a business to check first before filling an order for potentially lethal products.
 
