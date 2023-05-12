 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   Man refuses to make use of Texas abortion bounty law
21
•       •       •

Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Governor Abbot promises to pardon him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro life
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Godfather Part -II
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Governor Abbot promises to pardon him.


Seriously? They're well on their way back to the wild west there.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, I have no clue why she didn't want to keep it, and marry that guy, so that they can have a loving family together.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Governor Abbot promises to pardon him.


The sad thing is that we can't know if this is just a Poe, or if it's actual reality, based on the actions of the Texas government.

as a side note, see folks - this is why you lawyer up immediately after getting arrested. You can find the most odious defenses attourney possible to play on the local zeitgeist and use a defense that should get both of you tarred, feathered, and scaphed.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just leaving out the middle man.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What if we just gave Texas back to Mexico?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You Darwin me? I shooooot you!
ALLAHU AKBAR!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And to add a little prescient music from one of the greatest

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix { Live Studio Performance }
Youtube -y0b5W6hDkY
 
emonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He must not have liked her that much.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Texas is so f*caked up they would pass a law that allows you to execute a person with whom you have a zero DNA match if that person aborts a fetus that shares 50% of your DNA.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All my exes murder victims live in Texas.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't understand why you genuinely decent Americans aren't spending every waking minute you can doing whatever you can to move out of that hell hole.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: The Godfather Part -II


Texas. Not Alabama.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She had to go to Colorado to get an abortion. There is a very real possibility this jackass didn't even know she was pregnant until she got back from the trip.  There is a very real possibility that had she not had to travel to farking Colorado, she may have been able to keep both the pregnancy and the abortion secret from her abusive boyfriend.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, you just know that he has told other people in the past that the reason he has a gun is to protect his girlfriend.  You know, since women are almost never in danger from violent idiots who live with them.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: WickerNipple: Governor Abbot promises to pardon him.

Seriously? They're well on their way back to the wild west there.


That's a funny way to spell middle ages.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The anti-choice party of hate strikes again.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I don't understand why you genuinely decent Americans aren't spending every waking minute you can doing whatever you can to move out of that hell hole.


If you have money, it's not a hell hole.
The wealthy Republicans can still get abortions for their daughters and mistresses just like they always have.
They don't own assault rifles.
They send their kids to private schools where they also don't have assault rifles and make sure everything is good.
They can get drugs too, if they want them.
They can break laws and not only do they not get abused, they get special treatment.
 
