Pope promotes pausing pet parenting, prefers people produce paying progeny
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Show me you're 100 years behind the times, without saying that you're 100 years behind the times.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1, subby. Good one.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Super excited to have a celibate wizard tell me to have more kids so they can live long miserable lives suffering at the hand of unregulated Capitalism on a dying planet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
World's overpopulated as it is, and babies are really freaking expensive to upkeep.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"You first"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
babies are expensive, you make one
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weddingsinger: Super excited to have a celibate wizard tell me to have more kids so they can live long miserable lives suffering at the hand of unregulated Capitalism on a dying planet.


I would assume he's a high level cleric, not a wizard.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's see what the list of factors are against women having more children:

1: lack of affordable child care
2: low salaries
3: precarious work contracts
4: caring for older parents

So, you won't give women decent salaries or secure jobs, but expect them to pay lots of money for child care while also taking care of their parents?  How about a huge fark you!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

