Godspeed
24
24 Comments
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
25 in a 20?  It's not like he was racing Vin Diesel.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with the Bishop here. At not point in history has a DMV been in the right.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more headlines like this.
I remember when most of them were.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
510 pounds for 5 over?  fark driving if I ever travel to England.  They probably give you the death penalty if you have a light out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'm going with the Bishop here. At not point in history has a DMV been in the right.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Lambeth Palace spokesperson later said the archbishop had no idea his case had reached the courts. They said the religious leader had kept proof that he tried to pay the fine three times before it reached the courts but was stonewalled due to administrative errors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear he knows a guy whose an engine builder:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/Ding dang a dong bong bing bong
//Ticky ticky thought of a gun
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: 25 in a 20?  It's not like he was racing Vin Diesel.


..and the original fine was $300.

Holy fark...$300 for 5mph over.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Jake Havechek: 25 in a 20?  It's not like he was racing Vin Diesel.

..and the original fine was $300.

Holy fark...$300 for 5mph over.


Except it would be 10 if they used the Euro, or something.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why did not not just pray for the ticket to be dismissed?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems like God should've been lookin out for his boy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All those guys are practicing choking him but nobody's done it yet.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Seems like God should've been lookin out for his boy.


God drives on the right side of the road.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He should know to drive more carefully. After all, Jesus died on a crosswalk.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Edmonton.
That explains it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Seems like God should've been lookin out for his boy.


He probably would have been, if he existed
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Edmonton.
That explains it.


Not really, that's the wrong continent
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mock26: Why not pray for the ticket to be dismissed?


Because we shall render unto Caesar what is Caesar's.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Lsherm: I'm going with the Bishop here. At not point in history has a DMV been in the right.

[Fark user image 250x215]


touche'

But that's cartoon land. My DMV doesn't have a wait timer.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Murder in the Cathedral II by B.S. Eliot
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noah_Tall: 510 pounds for 5 over?  fark driving if I ever travel to England.

They probably give you the death penalty if you have a light out.

Oh don't be silly.  They don't have the death penalty over there.
 
