 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Choosy mothers choose meth   (ktul.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport, SALT LAKE CITY, Salt Lake County, Utah, Illegal drug trade, Police, Smuggling, Peanut butter  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chores are more fun on meth. I mean, they don't snort it, put it in cocoa.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer crystal crunchy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: I prefer crystal crunchy.


I'd rather have meth than crunchy peanut butter. Blech.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow what a dumbass. Over the limit AND did a bad job of hiding it.

Now she can go to jail and find out how the pros hide meth in plain sight.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got your meth on my peanut butter!

You got your peanut butter on my meth!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Isley Brothers - Choosey Lover
Youtube zVnfgvR0KnU
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Chores are more fun on meth. I mean, they don't snort it, put it in cocoa.


Everything is better with proper amphetamines generally. I do have severe ADHD though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought most meth was home grown in US or brought across the border in trucks, not on planes.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd rather have a meth than a frontal lobotomy.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: Wow what a dumbass. Over the limit AND did a bad job of hiding it.

Now she can go to jail and find out how the pros hide meth in plain sight.


She has two prison pockets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was the perp expecting drug sniffing dogs to have a strong aversion to peanut butter for some reason? Next time take the freaking train or a greyhound bus, dumbass.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
While peanut butter is considered a liquid

While peanut butter is considered a liquid

While peanut butter is considered a liquid
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: felching pen: I prefer crystal crunchy.

I'd rather have meth than crunchy peanut butter. Blech.


some people's taste is all in their mouth
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: khatores: Wow what a dumbass. Over the limit AND did a bad job of hiding it.

Now she can go to jail and find out how the pros hide meth in plain sight.

She has two prison pockets.


Basically the general rule of thumb is, if you can't take it on a plane or whatever just mail it to yourself. That's a lot better than being caught by TSA or riding dirty even if you did get it through.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Was the perp expecting drug sniffing dogs to have a strong aversion to peanut butter for some reason? Next time take the freaking train or a greyhound bus, dumbass.


"After the divorce, I had to shoot the dog, and I'll never eat peanut butter again."
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's some methed up thinking.  "Nobody's going to wonder why I have a jar of peanut butter in my bag!"
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also,

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: While peanut butter is considered a liquid

It's more of a slurry. Particulate matter suspended in oil. Really though peanut butter has been studied in fluid dynamics. This is serious business
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.