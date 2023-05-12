 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Moo Moo Moo What's that girls? You say the suspect is hiding in the tall grass? Lead the way Moo Good girls   (cbsnews.com) divider line
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cud not have seen that coming.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows know all about stranger danger.
And it's the town of Boone, not Boone County.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although he seemed udderly guilty, it may be they just had a beef with him. He'll definitely be hoofing it if he loses his license over this.

More Cowbell - SNL
Youtube cVsQLlk-T0s
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see some bodycam footage
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I want to see some bodycam footage


Perv
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I want to see some bodycam footage


That'd be great! As it sits, I'm left wondering how exactly the cops realized the cows were trying to tell them something.

Officer Jim: I checked the left field. Any luck in yours?
Officer Mark: No, but those cows. I think they're trying to tell us something.
Jim: Dammit, Mark. Again with the animals trying to tell us something! Last week it was a beagle leading us to a shoplifter. The week before that, a goldfish claimed their owner was passing bad cheques.
Mark: I trust that goldfish. He seemed very honest.
Jim: You know what? Fine. We'll go ask the cows what they know. I'm sure they're lead us right to the suspect.

Later...
Mark: See? These animals, they know things.
Jim: The one time I let you question the animals....
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beep Beep I'm a Sheep (feat. TomSka & BlackGryph0n) | asdfmovie10 song | LilDeuceDeuce
Youtube CZlfbep2LdU
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: GreatGlavinsGhost: I want to see some bodycam footage

Perv


Of the arrest! OF THE ARREST!

/I swear
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There was a night vision video awhile back with a dude running through a fried to escape the cops while being followed by a bunch of cows, was pretty funny.

/cows are narcs
 
