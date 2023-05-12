 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orlando Weekly)   _____ people deserve joy   (orlandoweekly.com) divider line
62
    More: Florida, Tears, Cake, Management, Birthday, Yasmin Flasterstein, Facebook, Employment, Downtown Orlando  
•       •       •

1252 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida continues its slow circling around the drain.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mole
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yasmin Flasterstein and Dandelion Hill

Dandelion Hill is my Polyphonic Spree / Cypress Hill mashup band.

Yasmin is our frontwomyn.

Flasterstein is what we are after practice, and several bottles of tequila, poppers and shrooms later.

/Maybe we're just Black Hippy
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Publix associate did stupid thing. What next for this stupid person? Refusing to put "Black people deserve joy" on cakes?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The chilling reality when you try and f*ck one mouse. All the other mice hide in fear.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one deserves joy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teach Florida a lesson.

Nuke The Villages.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Teach Florida a lesson.

Nuke The Villages.


It's the only way to get rid of the STDs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manager said "it was taking a stance, and that they weren't allowed to take a stance on stuff like that,"

I demand a refund after this Redbull didn't turn me into an angel.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't refusing to make the cake ALSO "taking a stance?"
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She even spelled the word "trans" out for him. She wondered if he thought she said "trains"

To be fair, the level of hate crimes against trains people has dramatically risen.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bakery manager apologized to the pair, but said that writing, "Trans people deserve joy," was against corporate policy at Publix.

"Now, now, now...we at Publix aren't saying that your people's rights don't matter. We're just saying that you're not really...people."

It's not "taking a stand" to show respect and dignity to fellow Americans who have constitutional rights.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And are you still shopping at Publix?

Then you support this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Yasmin Flasterstein and Dandelion Hill

Dandelion Hill is my Polyphonic Spree / Cypress Hill mashup band.

Yasmin is our frontwomyn.

Flasterstein is what we are after practice, and several bottles of tequila, poppers and shrooms later.

/Maybe we're just Black Hippy


Polyphonic Spree...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Surely you mean france people.

I should know, I'm france.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buster_v: Isn't refusing to make the cake ALSO "taking a stance?"


Yup. It's also one that's getting them a whole lot more publicity than the old and busted "customer is always right" stance.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Publix representative told Flasterstein they were allowed to write "Trans people deserve joy" on the cake, she says, and added that the store should have agreed to write the message.

But they didn't. And they got away with it. And another successful round of hating people by bigots. Yay Murica.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I suggest everyone learn to write onto their own damn cakes and stop trying to drag poor minimum wage employees into their wars.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: The bakery manager apologized to the pair, but said that writing, "Trans people deserve joy," was against corporate policy at Publix.

"Now, now, now...we at Publix aren't saying that your people's rights don't matter. We're just saying that you're not really...people."

It's not "taking a stand" to show respect and dignity to fellow Americans who have constitutional rights.


And, when I make my monthly business trips to Florida...it will be against my policy to shop there.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And are you still shopping at Publix?

Then you support this.


Public is owned by a nutty Trump supporter, but their corporate spokesperson said they made the wrong call and do not support this
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

buster_v: Isn't refusing to make the cake ALSO "taking a stance?"


I would say way more so than not making it, even.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Stupid Publix associate did stupid thing. What next for this stupid person? Refusing to put "Black people deserve joy" on cakes?


Was the Publix employee reprimanded? Fired, suspended, docked pay, demoted, given a notice that was placed in the employee file?

Sounds like Stupid Publix Corporation to me
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And are you still shopping at Publix?

Then you support this.


I mean, they have really good subs, and sushi is half price on Wednesday...
 
zbtop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I suggest everyone learn to write onto their own damn cakes and stop trying to drag poor minimum wage employees into their wars.


Store offers service, people take advantage of that service, store says it cannot fulfill that service because of unwritten regulations not provided in advance regarding a phrase that a typical average citizen would not find offensive, and having a problem with that is suddenly "dragging minimum wage employees into their wars"?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: The chilling reality when you try and f*ck one mouse. All the other mice hide in fear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: She even spelled the word "trans" out for him. She wondered if he thought she said "trains"

To be fair, the level of hate crimes against trains people has dramatically risen.


ASDF - Best of I Like Trains Kid
Youtube vyItidbjxLM
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When did freedom of religion extend to forcing your religion on others. Don't others have the freedom to practice empathy and provide happiness to themselves and others without religion. Rather than letting religious beliefs suck the joy from peoples lives and forced servitude to a deity that demands they be punished for existing as the deity made them.... We should be enlightened enough to realize not everyone believes as you do so STFU and decorate the cake biatch. Writing the words trans on a cake is not going to affect your relationship with your chosen deity. When you die your deity is going to call you a bigoted fark anyway and piss on your head. As they should.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
White Republican
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And are you still shopping at Publix?

Then you support this.

Public is owned by a nutty Trump supporter, but their corporate spokesperson said they made the wrong call and do not support this


So, the person and the store manager were fired? The rest of the store was sent for training in corporate policy?

Or did a PR flack say something to minimize the story?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy Trans Day, Meatball Ronda!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's just extend a hand to those in Florida who have empathy and pull them up while we shut the door on the rest like Hackman in The Poseidon Adventure.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I suggest everyone learn to write onto their own damn cakes and stop trying to drag poor minimum wage employees into their wars.


Seriously, respecting people and treating them with dignity is just SO off putting. Ugh.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: buster_v: Isn't refusing to make the cake ALSO "taking a stance?"

I would say way more so than not making it, even.


Even if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.

/some famous somebody
//a Rush to judgement by dumb Publix employee?
///three
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What needs joy? Mounds, the nut free variety of a coconut confection completely devoid of all happiness and sense of self worth. Insert a few almonds and you have the happiest candy bar on earth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given the choice between making someone happy and being an asshole, the baker chose to be an asshole. Someone's mama didn't raise him right.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What nonsense. Right wingers don't deserve joy. Of course, that assumes you consider them people, which I do not.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I suggest everyone learn to write onto their own damn cakes and stop trying to drag poor minimum wage employees into their wars.


Wars? Really? Go outside and get some fresh air. You're losing it.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How is that taking a stance? I wonder if they'd happily put anything positive about anything hetero-normative.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Given the choice between making someone happy and being an asshole, the baker chose to be an asshole. Someone's mama didn't raise him right.


If you read the article, the writer indicates the baker was upset that he was handcuffed by corporate policy and went out of their way to do as much as they could without violating said policy. So either the company didn't make their policy clear to the employees regarding what they could write on cakes, or it's an unwritten corporate policy made by the Trumpster owner to hate on trans people (and other people he doesn't like, like BLM) in the most petty way and the Public Relations rep lied to cover up the hate filled policy. Based on what the article writer wrote, I'm more inclined to believe the latter.
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How hard is it to just put letters on a cake yourself? Seems like it could save a lot of court time, and less business for these bigot bakers.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: The bakery manager apologized to the pair, but said that writing, "Trans people deserve joy," was against corporate policy at Publix.

"Now, now, now...we at Publix aren't saying that your people's rights don't matter. We're just saying that you're not really...people."

It's not "taking a stand" to show respect and dignity to fellow Americans who have constitutional rights.


Turns out the manager was lying. Its not even corporate policy.

The Publix representative told Flasterstein they were allowed to write "Trans people deserve joy" on the cake, she says, and added that the store should have agreed to write the message.

"I do feel like there is some sort of policy that they're not being transparent about, or they're not taking accountability for it," she said.

In an email sent by Publix's public affairs office, the chain offered "sincere apologies."

"We are often asked to create specialty cakes with free-hand designs. Our policy indicates that our associates may write statements that are not copyrighted or trademarked, support a charitable cause, are factual and considered to have a positive connotation. As we indicated in our Facebook conversation, our associates should have fulfilled your request," the response from Publix representatives read.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farewell happy fields
Where joy forever dwells
Hail horrors hail
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every time I've bought a cake, I looked at it before I handed them money.  Why did you pay for it?
 
genner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lonesome fugitive: How hard is it to just put letters on a cake yourself? Seems like it could save a lot of court time, and less business for these bigot bakers.


They did, and they didn't sue.
They complained on the Publix Facebook page.
Soooooo........ the system works?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: When did freedom of religion extend to forcing your religion on others. Don't others have the freedom to practice empathy and provide happiness to themselves and others without religion. Rather than letting religious beliefs suck the joy from peoples lives and forced servitude to a deity that demands they be punished for existing as the deity made them.... We should be enlightened enough to realize not everyone believes as you do so STFU and decorate the cake biatch. Writing the words trans on a cake is not going to affect your relationship with your chosen deity. When you die your deity is going to call you a bigoted fark anyway and piss on your head. As they should.


I mean, sure, but what, specifically, in TFA leads you to think that this was done for any kind of religious reason?

Religion was the right's excuse for fighting gay marriage. There's nothing in the Bible about trans people unless you're really  willing to torture something out of the text.

They mostly seem to have moved on to horseshiat about trans sex criminals and "protecting girls' sports."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: When did freedom of religion extend to forcing your religion on others.


Forcing religion on people at the point of the sword is a grand tradition that goes back to when bronze-age goat herders were worshipping primitive sun-gods.

I would like to think that we were above this now, but as always, Florida proves otherwise.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Freewill Rush Lyrics
Youtube 6mEzgc_ne60
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.