(AP News)   Everything wrong with Murrca's gun fetish and policing in one nifty story   (apnews.com) divider line
37
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police officers shouldn't have to handle people in mental crisis or the other duties piled on them daily, and shouldn't be second guessed after they are cleared by investigators, the sheriff said.

Hmmmmmmmmm...sounds like he's saying his department needs to reallocate resources to hire individuals who specialize in intervention, crisis counseling, and suicide prevention so that his officers have more time to engage in law enforcement duties.

It's almost as if he's asking to be...defunded.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That sheriff can go fark himself.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who needs a whole story when you have a convenient image?

Fark user image
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.


Who died?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To be fair, it's not everything wrong at all.
There's a whole lot more.
 
What in The [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.


Unstoppable majority in both chambers? Citation, please.
 
Tex570
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun.


I'm not sure any deceased people own property. Also, I'm not sure how a corpse breaks laws.
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I imagine that the woman standing within feet of the fusillade of gunfire has something of a lawsuit.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"For those of you who are out there making snap judgements about the actions of police officers, hiding behind a computer screen with your thumb courage on Facebook, Instagram - the York County Sheriff's Office is hiring deputies every day. Please put in an application so you can see firsthand what a police officer faces," Tolson said.

Yeah, because we need to get that shot count up to a hundred, right Sheriff?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Police officers shouldn't have to handle people in mental crisis or the other duties piled on them daily, and shouldn't be second guessed after they are cleared by investigators, the sheriff said.

Hmmmmmmmmm...sounds like he's saying his department needs to reallocate resources to hire individuals who specialize in intervention, crisis counseling, and suicide prevention so that his officers have more time to engage in law enforcement duties.

It's almost as if he's asking to be...defunded.


You cannot arrest people out of poverty, mental health issues, or drug addiction.  Those need living wage jobs, therapy/psychiatry, and rehab.  Guess the one thing we actually fund.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love how cops think they're justified in spraying bullets everywhere even when there's innocent people standing right next to their target.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.


DERP.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Police officers shouldn't have to handle people in mental crisis or the other duties piled on them daily, and shouldn't be second guessed after they are cleared by investigators, the sheriff said.

Hmmmmmmmmm...sounds like he's saying his department needs to reallocate resources to hire individuals who specialize in intervention, crisis counseling, and suicide prevention so that his officers have more time to engage in law enforcement duties.


I think someone illegally possessing a gun and threatening to use it falls into the "law enforcement" category and not something we send a social worker in to take care of.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What I like about the cop stroking is when someone yaps about how brave they are, talking about people who have to shoot at one guy 47 times (and they hit him 9 times, which makes them look like incompetent assholes in two different ways). Is this dude the Terminator? Was he as huge as Juggernaut or some shiat like that?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never call the cops unless you want something destroyed.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Buried in the article : The guy tried suicide by cop in the heat of the moment. He just didn't want to admit it to mom immediately.

This wasn't a man having a bad day  - he was actively suicidal , and he made a horrifically bad decision in that moment that led to the officers assuming he was a threat, and taking action accordingly. He is lucky to be alive - and they're lucky not to have killed a man that could be saved.

//still a horrible side effect of a society that punishes reaching out for help.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And for anyone wondering, he's a white guy. Not a giant, just your average white redneck-looking guy.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"For those of you who are out there making snap judgements about the actions of police officers, hiding behind a computer screen with your thumb courage on Facebook, Instagram - the York County Sheriff's Office is hiring deputies every day. Please put in an application so you can see firsthand what a police officer faces," Tolson said.

Do they have to face you as their boss firsthand every day? If so, I can see why the "help wanted" sign is still up.
 
boxster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zgrizz: They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years.


Still as false as the other million times it's been trotted out, though you seem to have taken the novel approach of being wrong about the House, as well.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Prosecutors reviewing the case did not charge the four deputies who shot at Mullinax. Each officer gave a statement to investigators 11 days after the shooting and after reviewing body camera and other footage.


Well it was nice of the prosecutors to give the pigs time to get their bullshiat stories lined up.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So both the guy who got shot and his mom admitted that he was reaching for a gun.
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

boxster: zgrizz: They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years.

Still as false as the other million times it's been trotted out, though you seem to have taken the novel approach of being wrong about the House, as well.


Not to mention, the Republicans, who insist that mental health care is the real answer instead of banning guns, are always nowhere to be found with a bill or even a "yes" vote.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Buried in the article : The guy tried suicide by cop in the heat of the moment. He just didn't want to admit it to mom immediately.

This wasn't a man having a bad day  - he was actively suicidal , and he made a horrifically bad decision in that moment that led to the officers assuming he was a threat, and taking action accordingly. He is lucky to be alive - and they're lucky not to have killed a man that could be saved.

//still a horrible side effect of a society that punishes reaching out for help.


If cops weren't trigger-happy farking cowards, suicide-by-cop wouldn't be a thing at all.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Police officers shouldn't have to handle people in mental crisis or the other duties piled on them daily, and shouldn't be second guessed after they are cleared by investigators, the sheriff said.

Hmmmmmmmmm...sounds like he's saying his department needs to reallocate resources to hire individuals who specialize in intervention, crisis counseling, and suicide prevention so that his officers have more time to engage in law enforcement duties.

It's almost as if he's asking to be...defunded.


Of course he's not asking to reallocate resources away from his own department. He wants the government to allocate additional resources to those other people.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: And for anyone wondering, he's a white guy. Not a giant, just your average white redneck-looking guy.


That's why it's news.
Like when a blonde girl goes missing.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.


Way to deflect from the point and go right into cable TV partisan politics talking points.

Nobody is saying the dude shouldn't be held accountable for being a felon in possession of a gun. But that's a sidestory, and you knew that when you made this post.

The bigger point is that the Police are not responding in a manner that suits the public good. There were relatives on scene, officers neglected to contact them, and immediately started blamming on arrival. The officers involved only made generic copy-pasta statements eleven days after the event, after getting to review their footage and that of others to construct their shared narrative.

The message the police are sending is "if you have a relative undergoing a mental health crisis, we're gonna do what we want and we write the report, so beware", that tends to undermine public trust in such institutions.


Here's the actual footage.
https://www.live5news.com/2023/05/10/south-carolina-man-sues-police-after-being-shot-47-times-during-mental-crisis/

The dude is talking to his mom, the cops exit their vehicles, and immediately open fire, with no distinct movement seen in the cab of the vehicle and only miraculously miss the mom.  If you legitimately think that's a good shoot, you have no business around firearms. I know without a doubt if I'd made that shoot, I'd be going to prison, simple as.
 
Sue Dunham
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
47 times? good shooting there boys.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun.


I'm positive that the rest of this post must be about getting rid of guns or the 2nd Amendment. Otherwise it'd be crazy.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cops are useless f*ckers. There's no sugarcoating that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zbtop: zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.

Way to deflect from the point and go right into cable TV partisan politics talking points.

Nobody is saying the dude shouldn't be held accountable for being a felon in possession of a gun. But that's a sidestory, and you knew that when you made this post.

The bigger point is that the Police are not responding in a manner that suits the public good. There were relatives on scene, officers neglected to contact them, and immediately started blamming on arrival. The officers involved only made generic copy-pasta statements eleven days after the event, after getting to review their footage and that of others to construct their shared narrative.

The message the police are sending is "if you have a relative undergoing a mental health crisis, we're gonna do what we want and we write the report, so beware", that tends to undermine public trust in such institutions.


Here's the actual footage.
https://www.live5news.com/2023/05/10/south-carolina-man-sues-police-after-being-shot-47-times-during-mental-crisis/

The dude is talking to his mom, the cops exit their vehicles, and immediately open fire, with no distinct movement seen in the cab of the vehicle and only miraculously miss the mom.  If you legitimately think that's a good shoot, you have no business around firearms. I know without a doubt if I'd made that shoot, I'd be going to prison, simple as.


The dude admitted he was reaching for a gun.  The mom said he was reaching for a gun.  The dude admitted he did it to get the cops to shoot him.  So call me crazy, but I just might believe the cops when they say he was reaching for a gun.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Somaticasual: Buried in the article : The guy tried suicide by cop in the heat of the moment. He just didn't want to admit it to mom immediately.

This wasn't a man having a bad day  - he was actively suicidal , and he made a horrifically bad decision in that moment that led to the officers assuming he was a threat, and taking action accordingly. He is lucky to be alive - and they're lucky not to have killed a man that could be saved.

//still a horrible side effect of a society that punishes reaching out for help.

If cops weren't trigger-happy farking cowards, suicide-by-cop wouldn't be a thing at all.


There are trigger-happy shootings where the suicidal person never did anything, but there are also cases where the suicidal person doesn't just have a gun, but actively aims it at the cops. Those aren't as common (and definitely not as common as cops claim), but they do happen and it's hard to avoid a bad ending there.
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.


Another liar. There was no such thing as an "unstoppable majority", and either you know it, or you're too stupid to be posting to fark. (Pro:tip: Manchin, Sinema).
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: zbtop: zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.

Way to deflect from the point and go right into cable TV partisan politics talking points.

Nobody is saying the dude shouldn't be held accountable for being a felon in possession of a gun. But that's a sidestory, and you knew that when you made this post.

The bigger point is that the Police are not responding in a manner that suits the public good. There were relatives on scene, officers neglected to contact them, and immediately started blamming on arrival. The officers involved only made generic copy-pasta statements eleven days after the event, after getting to review their footage and that of others to construct their shared narrative.

The message the police are sending is "if you have a relative undergoing a mental health crisis, we're gonna do what we want and we write the report, so beware", that tends to undermine public trust in such institutions.


Here's the actual footage.
https://www.live5news.com/2023/05/10/south-carolina-man-sues-police-after-being-shot-47-times-during-mental-crisis/

The dude is talking to his mom, the cops exit their vehicles, and immediately open fire, with no distinct movement seen in the cab of the vehicle and only miraculously miss the mom.  If you legitimately think that's a good shoot, you have no business around firearms. I know without a doubt if I'd made that shoot, I'd be going to prison, simple as.

The dude admitted he was reaching for a gun.  The mom said he was reaching for a gun.  The dude admitted he did it to get the cops to shoot him.  So call me crazy, but I just might believe the cops when they say he was reaching for a gun.


Cops reach for guns. Perhaps Americans should start blasting them.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: zbtop: zgrizz: The deceased was not legally allowed to own a gun. So, how many more laws would have resulted in someone who clearly was not going to obey laws obeying laws?

This is why piling law on law is idiocy of the first order.

Lefties claim to be the Party of Tolerance and Compassion. They had an unstoppable majority in both Houses, and the President for 2 years. So why don't we have the mental health coverage they whine that we should have?

It's all posturing. Just like 47 shots is 'acceptable force'.

Way to deflect from the point and go right into cable TV partisan politics talking points.

Nobody is saying the dude shouldn't be held accountable for being a felon in possession of a gun. But that's a sidestory, and you knew that when you made this post.

The bigger point is that the Police are not responding in a manner that suits the public good. There were relatives on scene, officers neglected to contact them, and immediately started blamming on arrival. The officers involved only made generic copy-pasta statements eleven days after the event, after getting to review their footage and that of others to construct their shared narrative.

The message the police are sending is "if you have a relative undergoing a mental health crisis, we're gonna do what we want and we write the report, so beware", that tends to undermine public trust in such institutions.


Here's the actual footage.
https://www.live5news.com/2023/05/10/south-carolina-man-sues-police-after-being-shot-47-times-during-mental-crisis/

The dude is talking to his mom, the cops exit their vehicles, and immediately open fire, with no distinct movement seen in the cab of the vehicle and only miraculously miss the mom.  If you legitimately think that's a good shoot, you have no business around firearms. I know without a doubt if I'd made that shoot, I'd be going to prison, simple as.

The dude admitted he was reaching for a gun.  The mom said he was reaching for a gun.  The dude admitted he did i ...

you

also believe all black men have guns instead of hands so they deserve to be shot so what you think is irrelevant.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Police officers shouldn't have to handle people in mental crisis or the other duties piled on them daily, and shouldn't be second guessed after they are cleared by investigators, the sheriff said.

Okay, well, let's break this bullshiat down, sheriff.

First, maybe not, but right now, THEY ARE, in fact, required to respond to people in mental health crises, and to deal with those and all the other duties piled on them daily. If you don't think your men (and I'm pretty sure 95% of your force IS mostly men) are being treated fairly, then you need to get out of the way of people trying to improve the situation and step up and help find/fund OTHER ways, BETTER ways to deal with people in mental health crises besides calling trigger-happy cops.

Second, uh, yeah, they kind of should. We saw just yesterday that IA often doesn't ask the questions that need to be asked or look at the evidence that needs to be examined (cf. NYPD IA ignores body cam footage that would have contradicted police testimony). So forgive us the general public if we somewhat doubt your officers' and your investigators clearing themselves of any wrongdoing.

They knew going in they were dealing with someone who was suffering a mental health issue, yet they did not stop to gather more information from the 911 caller or anyone on the scene. Instead, by their OWN ADMISSION they leaped from their cars and began screaming "HANDS HANDS HANDS" seconds before opening fire even though there was a third party standing next to the subject's vehicle. They claim that "in those seconds" they thought he was preparing to flee...how? With the door open? With someone standing next to him? Without any other movement or contact?

Merely because AFTER THE FACT the suspect said he had reached for a firearm does not absolve the officers of their hasty action. We can't know now if the idea was suggested (or "suggested") to him during interrogation. So yes, we can in fact, question your poor benighted officers after they've been cleared, yes, we can and we will.

If you don't want your officers dealing with mental health patients, here's an idea: Help agencies in your county put together a crisis response unit that can deal with them, so patients' families don't have to call 911 when their loved ones are in crisis. Then your stupid officers won't have to shoot 47 times and make up stories about how they thought someone was trying to flee in a parked car.
 
