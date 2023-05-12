 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Twitter rolls out new "animal cruelty on demand' search feature   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
7
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The top search suggestions after typing "cat" on Wednesday were "cat in blender," "cat blender full video," and "cat in a blender,

Unban the deplorables and axe your moderation team, well, that's what you get. *Shrug*

Everyone thought Twitter would burn quickly under Musk, but I'm enjoying its slower, more popcorn-friendly demise.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tell me you think Twitter was  ever important and I automatically tag you as a garbage human. You're part of the problem.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
4Twit
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, I think I'm done with life for today.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can we get some Elon cruelty vids posted to Twitter? Maybe Elon being blown up by crappy rockets or going over a cliff in a crappy self driving car?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Twitter doesn't give a fark about your kids. It never has.
 
