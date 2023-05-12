 Skip to content
Edibles are not doing it for me, moving to vape. Anyone have recommendations? Total vape n00b here
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I've worked my way through a container of edibles over the course of a couple months or so - they were, shall we say, a disappointment.

I've been advised to get a vape.  I have no idea what my local shops have, but anyone have any advice for me on what to look for or even brands in case they do have that particular one?  Tank or pen would be my first question.  And how much of a pain in the ass in maintenance?  Any other things I should ask my friendly budtenders while I'm there?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Ohio we have a vape format called "Luster Pods" and it's next level. Pods last forever and give you more of a punch. Cannot recommend this enough.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Start with a nice battery mod like the eleaf I stick(pictured) - this can run the little vape juice weed carts you can get from a dispensary and it can also run actual dab rig attachments like the barbfire coil thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't vape, but if I were looking into that I would maybe go to your local dispensary or wherever you get your stuff and ask what's popular. The store clerks might be able to get you set up.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.


So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter.  (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night.  Does vape smell skunky?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter. (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night. Does vape smell skunky?


Yes, both carts and flower smell skunky, but no where near as much as burning it.  Some of the carts are pretty mild and can smell more spicy than skunk.  I do want to reinforce that if you are using it for medical purposes a lot of the carts will only get you high, as the processing of the THC into vape liquid removes a lot of the useful medicinal components (terpines) found in the natural flower.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.

So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter.  (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night.  Does vape smell skunky?


It doesn't smell nearly as much as flower does, but there is still a short-lived scent. I generally felt comfortable vaping in public with those, provided I had a corner to turn soon, or some other environmental feature I could use to break line of sight.

I'd also vape at work, and was usually safe just blowing the cloud behind me, where people rarely went. If you're worried about cohabitants noticing, the bathroom or your own room is going to be your best bet. If it's people living in the same building you're worried about, you probably don't have much to worry about. If you're still concerned about people in your unit noticing, the barest minimum of scent-masking should suffice. Incense is probably out, so maybe some of those odor-eating pod things? If you don't want to fark with that, just keep a Febreze bottle handy, and Febreze your clouds. Unless you're in there taking mammoth hits, that should be more than enough.

The biggest benefit I noticed with vaping was that the cloud itself (and the smell) dissipated rapidly. You wouldn't get the lingering skunk smell that flower gives you, at all. 

If you're vaping in a room and someone walks in, they're going to know what you're doing. But outside of that room, unless you're blowing your hits at the door, someone standing outside probably wouldn't even notice.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use a Pax vaporizer; it's a "dry herb" vaporizer (i.e., it doesn't use cartridges or other liquids). You buy regular bud, pack it in, and it heats it with an IR heater. It's rechargeable and healthier than smoking. (It doesn't produce a skunky smell; more like unsmoked weed). The thing with cartridges is that you're relying on the same people who make cannabis oils and tinctures to do their jobs right, and they're still doing weird shiat with chemicals. Bud, however, is bud, and it's universally available.

Here's an article comparing vaporizers:
https://www.vaporizerwizard.com/best-portable-vaporizers/

// I may have stepped outside random hotels, vaped a few puffs & returned inside, in states where it was illegal. No lighting a joint or whipping out a bong; just opened my hand, pressed a button, waited 45 seconds, & puffed away. Hypothetically. And then I hypothetically put it into a ziplock bag and returned inside. 
// At home where it's legal, I just exhale into my fireplace, and the normal ambient air rising through my chimney vents it outside.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.

So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter.  (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night.  Does vape smell skunky?

It doesn't smell nearly as much as flower does, but there is still a short-lived scent. I generally felt comfortable vaping in public with those, provided I had a corner to turn soon, or some other environmental feature I could use to break line of sight.

I'd also vape at work, and was usually safe just blowing the cloud behind me, where people rarely went. If you're worried about cohabitants noticing, the bathroom or your own room is going to be your best bet. If it's people living in the same building you're worried about, you probably don't have much to worry about. If you're still concerned about people in your unit noticing, the barest minimum of scent-masking should suffice. Incense is probably out, so maybe some of those odor-eating pod things? If you don't want to fark with that, just keep a Febreze bottle handy, and Febreze your clouds. Unless you're in there taking mammoth hits, that should be more than enough.

The biggest benefit I noticed with vaping was that the cloud itself (and the smell) dissipated rapidly. You wouldn't get the lingering skunk smell that flower gives you, at ...


I was thinking more along the lines of "landlord will notice when I move", so that seems fine.  It's not like smoking, where you'll never get the smell out of things.  And this is for purely recreational use, I'm not going to take a hit at work, any more than I would keep a bottle of whiskey in my desk.  Although both of those propositions are tempting this week.  But if I wanted to, I bet I could get away with it in the one-seater "family" bathroom.  Or even in my office, with the door closed and the window open.
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I was thinking more along the lines of "landlord will notice when I move", so that seems fine.  It's not like smoking, where you'll never get the smell out of things.  And this is for purely recreational use, I'm not going to take a hit at work, any more than I would keep a bottle of whiskey in my desk.  Although both of those propositions are tempting this week.  But if I wanted to, I bet I could get away with it in the one-seater "family" bathroom.  Or even in my office, with the door closed and the window open.


Oh. Yeah, you shouldn't have anything to worry about on that front. 

And yes, like if you have a little bathroom that has ventilation, that should be plenty. I usually packed around some kind of scent masking item, just in case I felt like lighting off in an inconvenient spot. Or if you can open a window you're 100% fine, unless someone else has their window open literally right next to yours.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't just eat edibles every other day. You must wait a few days between it.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I recommend Jesus. Every time you take in marijuana you're just letting Satan inside your heart. I know you're mocking me now. But when you're down to injecting it in your eyeballs, because all your veins have burst, you'll think back to this moment.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.


maintenance for a volcano is replacing the bag (oven safe turkey bags) every 1-2 oz
the screens need an iso wash once or twice a year
If you go for the new volcano that can be run bagless, you would only have to clean the screens.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like Cresco or Ozone live resin
 
argylez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.


You can vape the flower.  Dry herb vaporizers are one of my favorites.  The carts at the dispensary are good for being discreet in public.

I play ice hockey and absolutely can tell if I've been smoking vs vaping
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: You can't just eat edibles every other day. You must wait a few days between it.


That's LSD.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Sometimes edibles get you so stoned you that you don't realize you're stoned, dude.'
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

argylez: You can vape the flower.


and then use the abv to make edibles.

i use 12-15 grams of abv per tray of brownies
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok I'm going to cause a war here and I don't mean to.

But I heard vaping is just as bad as normal smoking.

I don't have any facts, but all I can say is that anytime you put something in your lungs, other than the air we need to live on, it's going to ruin them.

I'll put on my hat and remove myself from this thread now.

/smoker.

since the age of 16.

Take that, for what it's worth.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So I've worked my way through a container of edibles over the course of a couple months or so - they were, shall we say, a disappointment.

I've been advised to get a vape.  I have no idea what my local shops have, but anyone have any advice for me on what to look for or even brands in case they do have that particular one?  Tank or pen would be my first question.  And how much of a pain in the ass in maintenance?  Any other things I should ask my friendly budtenders while I'm there?


Presumably you are in a state where flower is legal. If so, I recommend a dry herb vape, something like the Pax 3 (I love mine) costs about 240.00, so that's a drawback, but its a one time cost. And you know, the herb itself.

It's not smoking, it does the job better than smoking it, you get a bit of the flavor, and it doesn't require you to inhale vaporized propylene glycol.
You can also vaporize wax though you do need to buy a different piece, but you can buy the deluxe kit that comes with all the extras. I think that's about 300.00

It smells like weed though. Because it is. You have to grind up flower to put in the vape. You also have to refill it more often than a cartridge vape. You can hit it maybe 15 times before you have to reload it.

There also may be cheaper options, but the pax is super easy to use, easy to clean, and has a USB induction charger. I've had mine for at least 4 years, and it works great still.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neongoats: Start with a nice battery mod like the eleaf I stick(pictured) - this can run the little vape juice weed carts you can get from a dispensary and it can also run actual dab rig attachments like the barbfire coil thing.

[Fark user image image 228x228]


I second the nod for smaller batteries like the eleaf. I like the ones with magnetic connectors rather than threading the actual carts. But that's just me.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My BIL has a rig called a "Flowerpot". It's essentially a coil that fits over a regular bowl on a regular bong. Like a nail for flower basically. His only complaint is screens get clogged pretty quick. But it's just like taking a normal bong hit otherwise, the bongwater just stays clean. https://www.cannabishardware.com/collections/flowerpot
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dry herb vapes are my favorite way to partake.
I have the original Mighty and it is worth every penny.
Close to seven years old and still kicking like brand new.
https://www.storz-bickel.com/en-us/devices
There is a slight burnt popcorn smell but it quickly dissipates.
 
argylez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.


I have a silver surfer. It's a whip style.  At least when I was researching before buying the volcano could only fill a bag, which is good for parties.  The whip style is great if it's just you and a couple of people
 
fngoofy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.

So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter.  (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night.  Does vape smell skunky?


No
Wife can stand the skunk, with a cart if Grandaddy Purple she can walk into the room right after a hit and not know.

Side topic, I find it hard to know what strains are just funky names vs funky flavors.  Like Strawberry Skittles tastes like candy but tutti fruit is reg?!? Wtf.
Takes some trial and error.
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have a Volcano vaporizer. It can do crushed flower, oil, whatever you want. Puts it into a baloon-like thing, very nice.
Not as good of a flavor as smoking, but that is to be expected.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drug_tolerance

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homelessness
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.


Volcano is king, but the pax is the same thing in a handheld form. So, like, a duke.
 
argylez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: argylez: You can vape the flower.


and then use the abv to make edibles.

i use 12-15 grams of abv per tray of brownies


That's awesome.  I hadn't considered that before.  Making edibles is usually a pain, and something I don't mind paying for
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
e-rig for concentrates
 
patowen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get a handheld rechargeable flower vaporizer.  Check out Pax or Mighty.  They run a couple hundred dollars but do a good job and are fairly discreet.  You'll probably want a grinder too.

I had to quit the vape pen cartridges.  They were just too harsh on my lungs.  My Pax3 is pretty smooth and I can get an oz of regulated 19% bud for $40
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: argylez: You can vape the flower.

and then use the abv to make edibles.

i use 12-15 grams of abv per tray of brownies


God dammit. I've been wasting it on tincture. Never occurred to me to use it for edibles.
 
argylez
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

patowen: I had to quit the vape pen cartridges.  They were just too harsh on my lungs.  My Pax3 is pretty smooth and I can get an oz of regulated 19% bud for $40


Woah.  That's what 1/8th costs at Pa dispensaries
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

argylez: SumoJeb: volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.

I have a silver surfer. It's a whip style.  At least when I was researching before buying the volcano could only fill a bag, which is good for parties.  The whip style is great if it's just you and a couple of people


the new volcano can use a whip instead of a bag. I like the bag for movies or playing board games. I've never liked whips because they always feel one step away from a homemade dollar store bong.
/not that an oven bag is much better
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.


Totally agree. Vaping feels very hot and dry on my lungs. I cough way more vaping than smoking flower. I also agree on the effects. You can't really get "stoned" vaping, although that probably makes it better for daytime use.

I can't smoke in my apartment either, so I'll usually smoke a joint of flower outside and then use the vape to "top it off" over the course of the night.

Edibles are really hit or miss. Sometimes one will get you nice and stoned, and the next one, from the same bag, will do nothing. I do find them more effective if you eat them on an empty stomach, however.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

argylez: Giant Clown Shoe: argylez: You can vape the flower.


and then use the abv to make edibles.

i use 12-15 grams of abv per tray of brownies

That's awesome.  I hadn't considered that before.  Making edibles is usually a pain, and something I don't mind paying for


could not be easier than w abv. you just need to add a bit more liquid to account for the abv you're adding.

also, it seems under-done and a bit gooey is better than fully cooked. not sure why but they seem to stay stronger longer
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Ok I'm going to cause a war here and I don't mean to.

But I heard vaping is just as bad as normal smoking.

I don't have any facts, but all I can say is that anytime you put something in your lungs, other than the air we need to live on, it's going to ruin them.

I'll put on my hat and remove myself from this thread now.

/smoker.

since the age of 16.

Take that, for what it's worth.


Not sure the science is fully in on it. But presumably, yeah, it's not good for you. Smoking weed has both positive and negative effects, but long term kung scarring doesnt seem to be one of them. Vaping weed seems to have fewer negatives than smoking it. And theres a lot of conflicting information about propylene gylcol, but, again, I can't imagine it's good for you.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

argylez: patowen: I had to quit the vape pen cartridges.  They were just too harsh on my lungs.  My Pax3 is pretty smooth and I can get an oz of regulated 19% bud for $40

Woah.  That's what 1/8th costs at Pa dispensaries


$99 CAD ($75 USD) for an oz of 31% here in BC from the gov't store :P
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whatever you decide, get a reverse air flow fan like this one. It'll take the smell/smoke straight out the window without letting much cold air in as you would get with just an open window.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: argylez: Giant Clown Shoe: argylez: You can vape the flower.


and then use the abv to make edibles.

i use 12-15 grams of abv per tray of brownies

That's awesome.  I hadn't considered that before.  Making edibles is usually a pain, and something I don't mind paying for

could not be easier than w abv. you just need to add a bit more liquid to account for the abv you're adding.

also, it seems under-done and a bit gooey is better than fully cooked. not sure why but they seem to stay stronger longer


LOL, we have like 5 of the big Folgers jugs packed with avb. Must be a couple pounds at least.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

patowen: Get a handheld rechargeable flower vaporizer.  Check out Pax or Mighty.  They run a couple hundred dollars but do a good job and are fairly discreet.  You'll probably want a grinder too.

I had to quit the vape pen cartridges.  They were just too harsh on my lungs.  My Pax3 is pretty smooth and I can get an oz of regulated 19% bud for $40


Damn. Where?
 
DaMoGan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: SumoJeb: volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.

maintenance for a volcano is replacing the bag (oven safe turkey bags) every 1-2 oz
the screens need an iso wash once or twice a year
If you go for the new volcano that can be run bagless, you would only have to clean the screens.


Ok, time to take a break from the smoke.  I spent a few moments wondering what ba-gless means...
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.

So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter.  (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night.  Does vape smell skunky?


I've had a different experience with vaping than the previous poster did. I smoke daily, after work, and on the weekends while I'm doing yard work or tinkering with my hobbies.

Vaping my cannabis is way, way, WAY less taxing on my throat and lungs. In fact, when I switched entirely to vape rather than flower my wife says I stopped snoring (which I used to do every night, and sound like a large, upset animal). I regained lung capacity, stopped coughing all the time, and felt healthier in general.

I will say that the highs are different, but I'm not sure one is better than the other. Flower hit me faster, vape hits almost as fast, but it.... feels like it ramps up with a gentler curve, I guess. Both work just fine, the differences in effect are not as pointed as it is compared to edibles, where the whole experience is a lot different.

As for smell, no. You have to be really, really close to smell vape from someone. If my wife is sitting in bed right next to me and I vape she can sorta, slightly, kinda smell something. Further away than that and it's undetectable by humans. Inside your apartment no one will ever know unless they look through a window and see you do it. I managed an apartment building for years - I never busted anyone for VAPING cannabis. It's flower that is smelly.

As far as hardware goes, my go to vape rig is this one. https://www.skunklabshop.com/products/connoisseur
That said, when I bought mine it was $50, half the price it's listed for now. I'm sure you can Google something similar. I like it because it's compact, so slips easily into any pocket. Also because of the magnetic ring, makes it easier to load or switch between different strains (like sativa when I'm working on a project, and indica/hybrid when I'm winding down at the end of the day). Also because it's both got a manual button to trigger it but also is draw activated, so you can just pick it up and puff.

Pen style is good. 510 threaded cartridges are popular. I can't imagine trying to fill a tank for a big vape rig, like is used for tobacco. The pen vape batteries are pretty good too, they're not hard to slip into a pocket because of how slim they are - but the length can pose an issue, which is why I prefer my more boxy shaped one. But if you ask the clerk at your local shop they'll probably have some good options for you in stock. I avoid disposables unless I'm on vacation in another place.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: patowen: Get a handheld rechargeable flower vaporizer.  Check out Pax or Mighty.  They run a couple hundred dollars but do a good job and are fairly discreet.  You'll probably want a grinder too.

I had to quit the vape pen cartridges.  They were just too harsh on my lungs.  My Pax3 is pretty smooth and I can get an oz of regulated 19% bud for $40

Damn. Where?


They had oz's for $40 last time I was in Portland. No bullshiat tax like Ca. either.
 
drwiki [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I found the vapes had a bit more of a hangover associated with them. At one point in my life I got a little too regular with my vape usage and felt like garbage for weeks after stopping them. Very occasional flower for me now. Bud Light if you will.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Benevolent Misanthrope: jars.traptone: Long-time smoker here.

Between vaping and regular flower, I'll choose flower hands-down, every time. The only reason I ever vaped was to be discreet, before moving somewhere sane.

I didn't find vaping to be any easier on the throat/lungs, at all. In some cases more harsh, especially towards the end of the tank. Also a bit of a filmy feeling that I found unpleasant.

The high I got from vaping was markedly different than flower, more narrow I'd say.

I'll always recommend flower over vaping. But if that's completely off the table, an adjustable mod is the way to go, as mentioned above.

So, I can't smoke indoors in my apartment, and I live where wind chills are in the -60s in the winter.  (When I came to work this morning, RealFeel was still in the teens). Smoking is out for most of the year, especially at night.  Does vape smell skunky?

I've had a different experience with vaping than the previous poster did. I smoke daily, after work, and on the weekends while I'm doing yard work or tinkering with my hobbies.

Vaping my cannabis is way, way, WAY less taxing on my throat and lungs. In fact, when I switched entirely to vape rather than flower my wife says I stopped snoring (which I used to do every night, and sound like a large, upset animal). I regained lung capacity, stopped coughing all the time, and felt healthier in general.

I will say that the highs are different, but I'm not sure one is better than the other. Flower hit me faster, vape hits almost as fast, but it.... feels like it ramps up with a gentler curve, I guess. Both work just fine, the differences in effect are not as pointed as it is compared to edibles, where the whole experience is a lot different.

As for smell, no. You have to be really, really close to smell vape from someone. If my wife is sitting in bed right next to me and I vape she can sorta, slightly, kinda smell something. Further away than that and it's undetectable by humans. Inside your apartment no one will ever know unless they look through a window and see you do it. I managed an apartment building for years - I never busted anyone for VAPING cannabis. It's flower that is smelly.

As far as hardware goes, my go to vape rig is this one. https://www.skunklabshop.com/products/connoisseur
That said, when I bought mine it was $50, half the price it's listed for now. I'm sure you can Google something similar. I like it because it's compact, so slips easily into any pocket. Also because of the magnetic ring, makes it easier to load or switch between different strains (like sativa when I'm working on a project, and indica/hybrid when I'm winding down at the end of the day). Also because it's both got a manual button to trigger it but also is draw activated, so you can just pick it up and puff.

Pen style is good. 510 threaded cartridges are popular. I can't imagine trying to fill a tank for a big vape rig, like is used for tobacco. The pen vape batteries are pretty good too, they're not hard to slip into a pocket because of how slim they are - but the length can pose an issue, which is why I prefer my more boxy shaped one. But if you ask the clerk at your local shop they'll probably have some good options for you in stock. I avoid disposables unless I'm on vacation in another place.


I should mention - all of this in regard to vaping is about oil cartridges. Hot air vape rigs for flower I've had before, and I wouldn't have it again. You got the smell issues of flower, it's harsher on the lungs/throat, messier, requires maintenance, etc....

For me, oil cartridges are 100% the way to go. No smell. You're worried about your landlord? I'm a landlord, and I'm a cannabis user - stick with oil cartridges and you'll be 100% fine.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
rosin and live rosin. live resins are nice too, but hydrocarbon extraction allows for shiatty source material to be used.

can't do that with water extraction, so rosin and live rosin.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: argylez: SumoJeb: volcano. It's worth it.
I've tried a heap of others, but volcano is king.
There may be newer shiat that has come out in the last 5 years that is better, I haven't shopped for one in a while.

I have a silver surfer. It's a whip style.  At least when I was researching before buying the volcano could only fill a bag, which is good for parties.  The whip style is great if it's just you and a couple of people

the new volcano can use a whip instead of a bag. I like the bag for movies or playing board games. I've never liked whips because they always feel one step away from a homemade dollar store bong.
/not that an oven bag is much better


Take a look at the Arizer Extreme Q: https://arizer.com/extreme-q/

It was is game changer, since it only draws heat across the flower when inhaling you can leave it on and ready for hours without killing your bowl and you can dose at your pace.  I know a mostly bed-bound patient that just has one on their nightstand and can dose whenever they feel like they need some relief without getting too high and maintain pain control.  Their first one they had lasted 4 years of 24hr/day use, plus it cut their overall consumption in half.
 
