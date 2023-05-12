 Skip to content
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Owner seen here, with pants.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How about just leaving exotic animals alone, instead of trying to make them into your pets/children/business, assholes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please don't spank it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Please don't spank it.


Too late.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: [upload.wikimedia.org image 150x182]

Owner seen here, with pants.


Over in one, I'll get the lights.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: [upload.wikimedia.org image 150x182]

Owner seen here, with pants.


Monkey seen here, now pantsless and tripping balls.
saveurdays.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't get it. One of the best things about being a monkey is not having to wear pants.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Japanese Funny Video : Pan-Kun (Chimp) & James (Bulldog)
Youtube 9GF4dG5G-1Y
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm certain the monkey is simply down by the water making paper boats out of newspapers.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Tubes - The Monkey Time
Youtube SNeQdVqSV2Q
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get your hands off me you damned dirty human!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: How about just leaving exotic animals alone, instead of trying to make them into your pets/children/business, assholes.


How do you feel about yellow pants?
 
Jovimon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.