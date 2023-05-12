 Skip to content
(BBC)   Subby can't believe that this sweaty man-frog politician has been busted for child porn. He looks so innocent and not at all creepy   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
26
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British drag queen?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does look like he just sh*t his pants.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He does look like he just sh*t his pants.


And that doesn't bother him in the slightest.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He has no neck"
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: He does look like he just sh*t his pants.


Someone sh*t their pants?

Is Tucker Carlson involved?  He, too, looks like he slowly sh*ts his pants regularly...

(Can't see TFA because website blocked by IT staff...)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat - what, was this guy jealous that his brother Sméagol scored some bling or something and it drove him to kiddie porn?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's a male british 6/10, unfortunately

/he'd be a 5 but he doesn't have the giant waddle connecting his chin to his upper chest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: British drag queen?


Excuse me?  I think you'll find that it is a British drag KING, nowadays.

/That's how that works, right?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: that's a male british 6/10, unfortunately

/he'd be a 5 but he doesn't have the giant waddle connecting his chin to his upper chest


remove the glasses, give him a monocle and that will boost him a point or two.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can't believe he went from Gas Station owner to standup comedian to elected official.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jared from Subway.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...and that's not even the mugshot!
 
Blibby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Boil the pedo frog and turn him into escargot for the local wildlife.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As soon as I saw that face, I could hear him saying: "Touch it, Preciousssss... It grows!" :P
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: As soon as I saw that face, I could hear him saying: "Touch it, Preciousssss... It grows!" :P


Now, all I can see is the One Ring as a Prince Albert. Thanks. I'm gonna go take a wire brush to my cerebrum now.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
education secretary Ed Balls

I'm sure an auditorium full of kids would be happy to learn more about their government. But first, an introduction by Dick Floppem.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Peter Lorre.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Kriggerel: As soon as I saw that face, I could hear him saying: "Touch it, Preciousssss... It grows!" :P

Now, all I can see is the One Ring as a Prince Albert. Thanks. I'm gonna go take a wire brush to my cerebrum now.


Already been done:
LOTR: The Prince Albert = "My Precious"
Youtube mLLWgvLhYr0
 
fireclown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Innsmouth Look - a motion comic
Youtube Xkrr0guu9cA

He gave the kids The Innsmouth Look.....
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He looks like Melvin Frohike from the Xfiles/ The Lone Gunmen

But sweatier and more ugly.

m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: British drag queen?


He looks like he was created in Nurbs.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know, I'm getting Hans Moleman vibes off the guy
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Reminds me of Peter Lorre.

[Fark user image 850x478]

[Fark user image 480x360]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
