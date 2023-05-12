 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Racist signs posted in Rhode Island park. The signs were prominent, roughly the size of, well, you know   (boston.com) divider line
13
    More: Sick, Racism, State park, Park, racist signs, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Acts of the Apostles, Crime, Vandalism  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 2:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You may call them racist signs, but Sen. Tommy Tuberville calls them American signs.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain is a race?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby's mom?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Spain is a race?


Flamenco haters!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A small boulder?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't understand the hiking one
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not really surprising.  Lincoln is generally VERY white and higher middle class.  North Providence, not so much.
 
ZeroKnightRaiden
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Don't understand the hiking one


Oh good I thought I was the only one, do the directions mean anything in context?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll go ahead and say it...they look well made. Assuming they are made of metal like actual park signs, and unless the person who made them did them by hand, I do wonder if they were made by someone with access to the parks shop?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Don't understand the hiking one


= "get lost in the woods" for anyone not white
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Don't understand the hiking one


It means blacks should go left, latinos should go right, and whites should go home.
I assume someone thinks they're being picked on for being white, or something.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well den where are doze signs?

Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Spain is a race?


Also, look at the dictionary definition of pedophile!!!!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.