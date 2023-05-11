 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   So, what would have made this a legal shooting?   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Invoking "I feared for my life?"
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the police are the only ones to shoot, it's a legal shooting.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop shooting anyone, for any reason at all, provided no one else saw it and the cop could file a report?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stellar "journalist" probably meant that someone was firing their gun not the air, or any other type of shooting that gets you charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, as opposed to shooting an actual person. A better article would have helped, but would be be sirlrosedif this is what it is.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting in self-defense?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to another episode of "Murica is a Shiathole"
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what would have made this a legal shooting?

Good Guy With a Gun.

Duh.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy subby, a "legal shooting" is when the cops do it.
 
animekev
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the shooter is white.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I take my shotgun to a area that allows shooting and I target shoot skeet. That is legal shooting.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the cop is the one doing the shooting.
 
orygubner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"So, what would have made this a legal shooting?"

If one of them was a cop or claimed they were frightened, or if the victim was black of course.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you one of the many reasons why the gun US issue will probably never be sorted and will probably end up destroying the country:

Exhibit 1
"If I take my shotgun to a area that allows shooting and I target shoot skeet. That is legal shooting"

Right on this very thread. The issue is a criminal one involving a police response yet the typical gunhumper will *ALWAYS* make it point of pride to gun-signal everyone how he has his hardware lubed-up and ready for insertion.
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A badge perhaps. "This time it's legal."

Tombstone - Doc Holliday vs. Johnny Ringo
Youtube PsJFrwLl6HU


/i saw this film when i was still too young for facial hair and decided that is the exact facial hair i wanted
//have full beard now but just re-watching that makes me seriously think about shaving back down to that
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More guns. If someone had shot the perp dead and walked away then more guns is the answer. More guns is always the answer to every problem in life.
Job loss, gun.
Frustration, gun.
Hobby, gun.
Spouse or child died, gun.
Dog crapped the floor, gun.
Fascists have taken over the asylum?
Neighbor stares at you through the your front window for 20 seconds prompting a stare down then brings you flowers and asks for your number?
Must be a Farker.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: More guns. If someone had shot the perp dead and walked away then more guns is the answer. More guns is always the answer to every problem in life.
Job loss, gun.
Frustration, gun.
Hobby, gun.
Spouse or child died, gun.
Dog crapped the floor, gun.
Fascists have taken over the asylum?
Neighbor stares at you through the your front window for 20 seconds prompting a stare down then brings you flowers and asks for your number?
Must be a Farker.


The excuses got old a long time ago.  It's almost as if gun nuts aren't the ones to be trusted with any sort of firearms legislation or reform.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: This stellar "journalist" probably meant that someone was firing their gun not the air, or any other type of shooting that gets you charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, as opposed to shooting an actual person. A better article would have helped, but would be be sirlrosedif this is what it is.


I suspect it's not clear if anyone has been shot, at this time.  Someone heard gunfire that was clearly not legal -- there are plenty of ranges in Vegas, but inside a motel is not one of those places where it's generally legal to discharge.  At least not discharge your actual firearm.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shooting a woman in the head and stomach on her way to the gynecologist is obviously what the founders imdended.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it's a Stand Your Ground, even if they come out of the house and walk halfway down the block to shoot you because MOAR GUNS.
 
