(WTAE)   In the mood for a little destruction?
8
carkiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction (Live In Italy 1992)
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The first implosion got underway in Elrama shortly after 9:30 a.m. The second implosion was needed because a third of the building remained standing.

JustHereForThePics
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have an appetite for it.
 
proton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

carkiller: [YouTube video: Megadeth - Symphony Of Destruction (Live In Italy 1992)]


Nice!  Came here for that specifically.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It used to be a visual reference on the flight to Hoquiam.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's purt near thirty vee-hickels there. We gots there early 'cause Junior's near-sighted and can't see nothin' farther'n he can throw a cow pie.
 
proton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I have an appetite for it.


Throw in a bottle of Nightrain and I'm game to.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For those of you who are old enough, Merrill Lynch brokers pushed the WPSS bonds incessantly during the 1980s:
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/09/wpps-municipal-bond-default-whoops.asp

This is a relic of that bankcrupcty.
 
