(WRAL)   Evil couple arrested for being evil. Tag is for the three dogs   (wral.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmm... what is more loveable and deserved to still be living... These guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or these guys?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They poisoned squirrels?   Why?
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage people.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't particularly care for dogs.  My neighbors dog will start up a barking chain through the whole neighborhood at 11 pm - 1 am on a regular basis.  And they have the dog house in the corner of the yard basically right under where my bedroom is (conveniently the farthest from their own due to similar construction).

And not once have I ever even considered harming the dog over it.

fark these people.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: They poisoned squirrels?   Why?


Because they're sick of all that nature outside and nobody is doing anything about it.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labs?  The big dopey happy meathead of the canine variety?

Yeah, fark these people.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: One of those letters, shared with WRAL News, read, "If one or both of these dogs put their paws on my property I am going to blow their brains out."

I've been assured by some folks who live out in the country that this is normal and acceptable behavior in those parts. I never believed those people, but there's some folks who are pretty much constantly horny for any excuse to kill living things and like to make it sound like they're the "normal" ones.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the couple will try to justify their poisoning of the dogs as some sort of broad interpretation of the Castle Doctrine, which is legal in NC.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: They poisoned squirrels?   Why?


Squirrels can wreak absolute havoc on a lawn, though that's still no excuse for what they did.  There's other ways to go about it, ways that don't end up with dead dogs.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three-headed dog eagerly awaits their arrival.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are some of my favorite people so when I see stuff like this I tend to get a bit irrational.

/ Belly rubs for world peace.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking assholes!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: One of those letters, shared with WRAL News, read, "If one or both of these dogs put their paws on my property I am going to blow their brains out."

I've been assured by some folks who live out in the country that this is normal and acceptable behavior in those parts. I never believed those people, but there's some folks who are pretty much constantly horny for any excuse to kill living things and like to make it sound like they're the "normal" ones.


I lived in rural West Virginia for about 8 years.  I knew my neighbors dogs, they knew mine, no one ever threatened to kill dogs.  You knew to keep dogs near during deer season, because dogs interrupt deer hunting  and hunters can be jackasses.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: I'm sure the couple will try to justify their poisoning of the dogs as some sort of broad interpretation of the Castle Doctrine, which is legal in NC.


If I was the owner of the dogs and they didn't get jail time there'd be another expansive interpretation of castle doctrine going on. I mean that's the problem with corrupting the justice system, if folks can't expect the courts to meet out justice then they'll start doing it themselves.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: One of those letters, shared with WRAL News, read, "If one or both of these dogs put their paws on my property I am going to blow their brains out."

I've been assured by some folks who live out in the country that this is normal and acceptable behavior in those parts. I never believed those people, but there's some folks who are pretty much constantly horny for any excuse to kill living things and like to make it sound like they're the "normal" ones.


RTFA and... damn, that's some nasty neighbor energy. Receiving threatening letters/e-mails from a known sender is pretty much the number one sign you have an unhinged, obsessive and stupid stalker.
I have had dogs, I love dogs. And some dog owners are shiatheads who treat their animals, neighbors and everyone else badly and dealing with them is very frustrating and in some cases actually dangerous.
Shiatty owners tend to have poorly behaved dogs.
But it's not the dogs' fault.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if someone had ever messed with my cats they better hope one was still alive, because if not then I had nothing to lose at that point.
 
Poldana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: mongbiohazard: FTFA: One of those letters, shared with WRAL News, read, "If one or both of these dogs put their paws on my property I am going to blow their brains out."

I've been assured by some folks who live out in the country that this is normal and acceptable behavior in those parts. I never believed those people, but there's some folks who are pretty much constantly horny for any excuse to kill living things and like to make it sound like they're the "normal" ones.

I lived in rural West Virginia for about 8 years.  I knew my neighbors dogs, they knew mine, no one ever threatened to kill dogs.  You knew to keep dogs near during deer season, because dogs interrupt deer hunting  and hunters can be jackasses.


My father told me that when he was a kid (50s) dogs who got a habit of chasing too many deer were euthanized. Seems a little extreme.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Three-headed dog eagerly awaits their arrival.


gods-and-monsters.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thechive.comView Full Size


scratch that... get 2 ropes
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow the HOA is responsible for this.

I can feel it.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a smug @$$#0l3 and she looks like Cruella DeVille. Maybe she wanted a fur coat?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow. Just vile. Why do people have to resort to hurting the animals? These assholes clearly had a beef with the animal's owners. Why not just handle the problem, whatever it might have been, between adults and leave the dogs out of it?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
According to the warrants, James Goldston sent threatening letters to the Ridleys, including one that said, "Your daughter is next," and poisoned and killed two of their three Labrador retrievers."


Look, I hated the new Star Wars movies as much as the next guy. But this may be going a bit too far.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, there doesn't need to be cops involved. I just need 5 minutes alone with a claw hammer.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Wow. Just vile. Why do people have to resort to hurting the animals? These assholes clearly had a beef with the animal's owners. Why not just handle the problem, whatever it might have been, between adults and leave the dogs out of it?


Eh.. nm, I see now that these 2 would never be reasonable. Fark them. I hope they get some jail time, but my guess is a massive fine would hurt them more.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Listen, I know that this isn't a reasonable or rational response. But I feel more hatred for people who hurt beloved animals than those that hurt people (other than those that can't defend themselves). How you can look at a helpless animal that someone loves, especially one as dopey and adorable as a lab, and decide that you are going to kill it? What kind of irredeemable piece of shiat must you be?

I hope these people are convicted, get jail time, and get the shiat kicked out of them every day in prison.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

muphasta: He looks like a smug @$$#0l3 and she looks like Cruella DeVille. Maybe she wanted a fur coat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's the Republican philosophy of wanting to hurt other things.
Dogs probably touched their property, so they thought they had the right to do this.
 
lefty248
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I moved to west Michigan and before my dogs had learned their boundaries my female German Shepard chased a squirrel onto my neighbors property by 20 feet. My neighbor was out of control. I apologized but he wanted none of it and threatened to shoot my dogs. I calmly told him if my dogs were attacking him he would be justified and that if he shot my dogs without provocation that he and I would be talking and he wouldn't like the conversation. I never had trouble with him again.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How can anyone hate a lab? Even when they put their huge feet all over you and drown you with those big pink tongues and clump their enormous bony heads into your nose, they mean no harm.
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*hugs my choco girl*

wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size


Exactly how I pictured these cretins. Betcha dogs are not their only grievances.
 
lefty248
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: *hugs my choco girl*

[wwwcache.wral.com image 640x360]

Exactly how I pictured these cretins. Betcha dogs are not their only grievances.


Looks like a typical trump voter.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lefty248: When I moved to west Michigan and before my dogs had learned their boundaries my female German Shepard chased a squirrel onto my neighbors property by 20 feet. My neighbor was out of control. I apologized but he wanted none of it and threatened to shoot my dogs. I calmly told him if my dogs were attacking him he would be justified and that if he shot my dogs without provocation that he and I would be talking and he wouldn't like the conversation. I never had trouble with him again.


That's much nicer than telling them the dogs wouldn't be the only animals shot that day.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: They poisoned squirrels?   Why?


Because they're raging assholes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paging John Wick.  John Wick to the service desk.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Paging John Wick.  John Wick to the service desk.


Just in case one breaks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We have a law that allows a landowner to shoot any dog found chasing livestock or wild animals. Every so often there's a case of a dog being shot, usually the neighbor's dog who got loose. When the shooter is charged they always use the "but, but, I saw it chasing a deer" defense.

Some people just aren't happy unless they have something to shoot at.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: *hugs my choco girl*

[wwwcache.wral.com image 640x360]

Exactly how I pictured these cretins. Betcha dogs are not their only grievances.


They also hate trans dogs, woke dogs, gay dogs, BLM dogs, liberal dogs, immigrant dogs, non-Christian dogs, antifa dogs, poor dogs...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Bslim: *hugs my choco girl*

[wwwcache.wral.com image 640x360]

Exactly how I pictured these cretins. Betcha dogs are not their only grievances.

They also hate trans dogs, woke dogs, gay dogs, BLM dogs, liberal dogs, immigrant dogs, non-Christian dogs, antifa dogs, poor dogs...


And they probably hate clapping dogs, rhythmic dogs, harmonic dogs, house dogs, street dogs, dog of the world unite, dancin' dogs, countin' dogs, funky dogs, nasty dogs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Wow. Just vile. Why do people have to resort to hurting the animals? These assholes clearly had a beef with the animal's owners. Why not just handle the problem, whatever it might have been, between adults and leave the dogs out of it?


The stupidest, lamest part of it:  When the problem is the owner, killing their animals won't change anything anyway - they'll just get more and raise them the same.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
/looks at the article

The Longest Day - John Wayne
Youtube gfpqSxEAJDA
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: We have a law that allows a landowner to shoot any dog found chasing livestock or wild animals. Every so often there's a case of a dog being shot, usually the neighbor's dog who got loose. When the shooter is charged they always use the "but, but, I saw it chasing a deer" defense.

Some people just aren't happy unless they have something to shoot at.


Ranch dogs are usually well trained to not chase livestock.  The ones that can't be taught don't stay around as ranch dogs.  Note that herding livestock is not chasing them.
 
