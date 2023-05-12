 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Now, *THAT* is one big bust   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
37
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice work, subby. I knew it wasn't going to be boob-related, but still a good story. Dude got busted by his own burglar alarm.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it was gonna link to the Janelle Monae video. [sad trombone]
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of BUST? Naked Gun 2 1/2 The Smell of Fear
Youtube hVEIotzy3_A
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hVEIotzy3_A]


Dammit, got to it before I did.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that had to be exhausting.
 
craiguyver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in three.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww... I'll bet that was his retirement stash too.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a combo of kleptomania and hording?
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any way to just NOT make these with platinum?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/embiggens unnecessarily
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone caught stealing catalytic converters should be given the Jaime Lannister hand necklace treatment, IMHO.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have 600 of them, you're not doing it for the money.  Dummy.  You gotta move it or lose it, bruh.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Only one?

[i.pinimg.com image 250x445]

/embiggens unnecessarily


What do you mean "Unnecessarily"????
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: bughunter: Only one?

[i.pinimg.com image 250x445]

/embiggens unnecessarily

What do you mean "Unnecessarily"????


If they're each bigger than your head, you've gone too far.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nana's Vibrator: If you have 600 of them, you're not doing it for the money.  Dummy.  You gotta move it or lose it, bruh.


A good business keeps some inventory for variations in supply and demand.

Silly.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Illinois a mandatory annual vehicle emissions check state? If so then quarter and hang this fool. In that order.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandoka owns a towing company but did not have a license to buy, sell, possess or recycle catalytic converters, according to officials.

A dirty tow truck owner?! The world has really turned upside down.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many Sudafed is that?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seems to be more to the story. I don't see a charge of theft indicated. Is it possible he towed hundreds of cars, they went unclaimed, and knowing the value of the catalytic converters he removed them from the vehicles before having them hauled away to a junkyard and just accumulated a stockpile of them?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Floki: There seems to be more to the story. I don't see a charge of theft indicated. Is it possible he towed hundreds of cars, they went unclaimed, and knowing the value of the catalytic converters he removed them from the vehicles before having them hauled away to a junkyard and just accumulated a stockpile of them?


https://patch.com/illinois/alsip-crestwood/amp/31371249/worth-township-man-accused-of-hoarding-612-stolen-catalytic-converters

There's quite a bit more in here.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it was a bust you were looking for, then this is probably on-topic, but PSNFW.  Excelsior?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB

Wife needed to work on a Saturday. She takes the 4-runner to work that day.

While parked in a public parking lot, just feet from her office, someone gets under the truck, cuts out the catalytic convertor and takes off.

She ends her shift, gets in the truck, and calls me...

"Stek, the truck sounds really funny and I can't drive over 45 MPH"

Well, long story short, we have to make a police report. We get to the police station and the duty Sgt says...

"yeah this has been happening a lot here lately. here, fill out this form..."

the end.

Turns out the office my wife worked at had a security camera. We viewed the footage.

A car pulls up next to the 4-runner, the guy is wearing a ski mask, takes out one of those roller things to slide under the truck with a battery powered saw...less then 5 minutes, he rolls out, puts everything in his car and takes off.

We should've given that footage to the police, but I didn't want to upset them for doing their job.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Floki: There seems to be more to the story. I don't see a charge of theft indicated. Is it possible he towed hundreds of cars, they went unclaimed, and knowing the value of the catalytic converters he removed them from the vehicles before having them hauled away to a junkyard and just accumulated a stockpile of them?



Bless your heart.

/i keed
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did any Law enforcement have to be revived with Narcan from the carbon monoxide poisoning?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x850]


Not safe for Florida!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

riverdavesplace.comView Full Size

p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.comView Full Size
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Floki: There seems to be more to the story. I don't see a charge of theft indicated. Is it possible he towed hundreds of cars, they went unclaimed, and knowing the value of the catalytic converters he removed them from the vehicles before having them hauled away to a junkyard and just accumulated a stockpile of them?


Bless your heart.

/i keed


It's just odd. He has over 600 catalytic converters but there's no charge that he stole them, just that he has a car that's not his in his possession. Is there no serial number on these parts that could tie them to a specific vehicle? And were the metals inside the converters removed? That would indicate motive.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Is there any way to just NOT make these with platinum?


Yes, you make them with palladium and rhodium

Both of which are more expensive than platinum
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: Is there any way to just NOT make these with platinum?


It's not just platinum, there's also rhodium and palladium. And no, the converters wouldn't work without them. These metals are super expensive, that's why they're so attractive to thieves.

Today's costs per OUNCE for these metals:
Rhodium       $7,600
Palladium     $1,568.70
Platinum       $1,074.20
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Either paint your nails or leave them plain. Make up your mind.

/OCD

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB

Wife needed to work on a Saturday. She takes the 4-runner to work that day.

While parked in a public parking lot, just feet from her office, someone gets under the truck, cuts out the catalytic convertor and takes off.

She ends her shift, gets in the truck, and calls me...

"Stek, the truck sounds really funny and I can't drive over 45 MPH"

Well, long story short, we have to make a police report. We get to the police station and the duty Sgt says...

"yeah this has been happening a lot here lately. here, fill out this form..."

the end.

Turns out the office my wife worked at had a security camera. We viewed the footage.

A car pulls up next to the 4-runner, the guy is wearing a ski mask, takes out one of those roller things to slide under the truck with a battery powered saw...less then 5 minutes, he rolls out, puts everything in his car and takes off.

We should've given that footage to the police, but I didn't want to upset them for doing their job.


I've installed skidplates on the underside of my truck to protect the radiator, engine oil pan, and transmission pan.  I realized that the catalytic converters are just aft of the crossmember behind the main body of the transmission, on either side of the transfer case.

Most of the transfer case skidplates on the market for this model truck are narrow, just the width of the transfer case, spanning the length between the transmission crossmember and the carrier-bearing cross member.  So I'm thinking about alternate designs for a transfer case skidplate, possibly going full-width between the frame rails with perforations to allow heat from the cats to vent down, and possibly with vertical elements on either side between the transfer case and the cats to help reduce radiant heat from the cats from affecting the transfer case.

We'll see.  It's fun to work on these sorts of parts for the truck but I don't want to do something that traps heat and leads to other problems.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [i.ebayimg.com image 335x500]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
[riverdavesplace.com image 720x698]
[p16-sign-va.tiktokcdn.com image 720x720]


Well four out of five ain't bad.

/if #5 looks like that even with all that makeup on, afraid of what she looks like without the makeup
 
