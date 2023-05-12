 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So, how's that Ukraine counter-offensive going? Ah, deep penetration into Russian held territory I see   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Javelin of Consequences rarely arrives lubed
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of thrust in this Ukrainian offensive action.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin it in.
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia about to get sacked
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give those orcs all the pounding that they deserve.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom let me put it in her Bakhmut last night!
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Putin's attack was a dick move.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve things like territory or their lives. Shoot em in the back as they run!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's "offensive"

:-)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I so want Putin to have a mysterious death, but the people in line to take over don't look like any improvement.

Orcs gonna be orcs.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


[url diarrhea flushed]

<splort>

Goddammit!

Now everything smells like French Roast!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians will have to evacuate all their troops to below this line:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Russia didn't want their "territory" invaded, it shouldn't have let its tanks dress so provocatively.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Subby's mom let me put it in her Bakhmut last night!


She's been dead for 5 years bro...you really want to brag about that?
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven men at the beginning of every go.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A bunch of "if's" here, but should Ukraine prevail, I expect Putin to be removed.  (And, yes, by window.)

Once that happens, the regions of Russia will either want more autonomy or power (whichever benefits them most).

I figure the regions to devolve into full civil war.  Each of those regions have an active national guard, so it wouldn't take very long.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
efefvoC
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

X-boxershorts: Kalyco Jack: Subby's mom let me put it in her Bakhmut last night!

She's been dead for 5 years bro...you really want to brag about that?


Aged like a fine wine.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seeing as how no context is given, I'll just leave it at I can draw random lines on a map too.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Um....maybe I'm just an d idiot and do not know how to do the twitters, but is there a video I'm missing? The warning was for content, but I just see a satellite image with arrows around Bakhmut
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

X-boxershorts: Kalyco Jack: Subby's mom let me put it in her Bakhmut last night!

She's been dead for 5 years bro...you really want to brag about that?


This is Fark, so yeah. I'd expect at least a humble brag.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

coffeetime: A bunch of "if's" here, but should Ukraine prevail, I expect Putin to be removed.  (And, yes, by window.)

Once that happens, the regions of Russia will either want more autonomy or power (whichever benefits them most).

I figure the regions to devolve into full civil war.  Each of those regions have an active national guard, so it wouldn't take very long.
[Fark user image 850x600]


Not unlikely.  There's not many strong men to take Putin's place as they've either been killed by him or killed at the front lines.
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Um....maybe I'm just an d idiot and do not know how to do the twitters, but is there a video I'm missing? The warning was for content, but I just see a satellite image with arrows around Bakhmut


Look carefully, there appears to be the image of a spirit or ghost exiting it's host into the upper right corner...The maps know the RU are done for...

Maybe that's what the modmins thought was risque
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weirdly reminds me of a game of Civ where your neighbor declares surprise war and tries to roll up on you. Except you counter attack and then take their capital while they desperately try to sue for peace.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

coffeetime: A bunch of "if's" here, but should Ukraine prevail, I expect Putin to be removed.  (And, yes, by window.)

Once that happens, the regions of Russia will either want more autonomy or power (whichever benefits them most).

I figure the regions to devolve into full civil war.  Each of those regions have an active national guard, so it wouldn't take very long.
[Fark user image 850x600]


I'm not sure that the Russians will have military enough to fight a civil war even. I think that they'll organize and leave each other relatively peacefully, and quietly thank the heavens that they won't be responsible for feeding their neighbors. There will be negotiations, there will be plenty of horse trading, but when they decide to split, they're going to all be thankful for NOT being together any longer.

That particular plan may be void in the Western Republics. There's more loot there, and it's going to be a time of looting. The Eastern Republics and oblasts and territories are going to leave and folks will forget about them.
 
