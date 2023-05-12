 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Man swims from Utah to Canada to avoid rape charges amid rape investigation   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Misc, Rape, British Columbia, Benjamin Dennis Kai Smyth, Sodomy, Law, University of Utah, Arrest, Prosecutor  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 2:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You only said Utah once
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some questions about Subby
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chances are very high that he'll get nailed in the head by someone on a Jet-ski.
Does anyone have a fully-fueled Jet-ski I can borrow?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.


They really can't get enough of that raple syrup up there
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.


Deported for crimes of moral turpitude is the phrase I saw on a paper record of that once.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...they're not sending their best. [...] They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems..."

/joking
//Joking
///JOKING
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Swimming only to Canada? Amateur.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.


Even though this is the internet, that might be enough sarcasm to get through.

cheeseaholic: ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.

Deported for crimes of moral turpitude is the phrase I saw on a paper record of that once.


They are a Canadian citizen, they wouldn't be deported, they would be extradited.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
hey fella....   https://www.treaty-accord.gc.ca/text-texte.aspx?id=101323
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Canada's not the best place to hide out when US authorities are after you. We'll gift wrap you and then strap you to the next lumber truck headed south.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dude is canadian

sounds like he tooks his balls and went home
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did he make a youtube of that? I saw one where this couple took hiking trails from the US SW all the way to Canada. I bet the swimming vid is even better.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.


It probably increases the chance of a longer sentence because now prosecutors can tack on more charges. It also looks bad for the judge.

OTOH when people pull ill-advised stunts like this, it also makes things more complicated for prosecutors. If they're inexperienced or the system is overloaded, they may make procedural mistakes which allows the defendant to get off on appeal later.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.


It's probably the suspect's only viable move.  If he's not there and he's not in the United States, then he's not available for questioning and he could challenge the extradition in Canadian courts, requiring the investigation to satisfy Canadian thresholds for extradition.  Many countries are disinclined to extradite their own citizens, and it may be harder to reach that threshold for a sex-crime depending on what evidence can be brought to bear against him.

Don't get me wrong, I'm hoping that his attempt to evade justice doesn't work, but I wouldn't count on it being a done-deal either.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Canada's not the best place to hide out when US authorities are after you. We'll gift wrap you and then strap you to the next lumber truck headed south.


Now I understand how we got stuck with Justin Bieber.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In case anyone is curious, rape is absolutely on the list of charges that the US and Canada will immediate extradite someone for without question: Treaty on Extradition Between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: ShavedOrangutan: Smart move, Canada is widely known to be a safe haven for rapists and doesn't have an extradition treaty, let alone a long standing positive relationship with, the United States.

It's probably the suspect's only viable move.  If he's not there and he's not in the United States, then he's not available for questioning and he could challenge the extradition in Canadian courts, requiring the investigation to satisfy Canadian thresholds for extradition.  Many countries are disinclined to extradite their own citizens, and it may be harder to reach that threshold for a sex-crime depending on what evidence can be brought to bear against him.

Don't get me wrong, I'm hoping that his attempt to evade justice doesn't work, but I wouldn't count on it being a done-deal either.


The Canadian threshold for extradition is "Is there enough evidence that we would charge him with the crime here?" He talked to the cops, lied to them at first and pretended he didn't know her but then largely corroborated her story including admitting that he knew she was in pain while he was raping her. That's definitely good enough to bring charges in Canada.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.