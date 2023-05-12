 Skip to content
(CNN)   'The IDF does not intentionally target noncombatants' and other lines you are welcome to believe... or not   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't "target them". They simply target the land they wish to steal and hope everyone gets out of the way.

Such moral
So ethical
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


farking liars
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So very glad my tax dollars go to support this worthless pissant country.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But, we must support Israel. They bring such stability to the region.

Also, we need to be prepared for the second coming and the End of Days.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If a kid throwing rocks is a combatant, then clearly a kid near some rocks is a potential combatant, and have you seen how many rocks there are in the area?
 
cefm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Take a group raised to believe Palestinians aren't people and are the enemy, give them guns and a zero consequence environment, and see what happens.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
USS Liberty.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: But, we must support Israel. They bring such stability to the region.

Also, we need to be prepared for the second coming and the End of Days.


There is a prophesy where all the Jews die? But the Jewish people rely on Christians to survive!
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark Israel.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Its just a bonus" he was heard muttering under his breath
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I believe they don't intentionally target them, but they also don't care if they're collateral.

They target where the rockets come from, regardless of if it's an empty field, or a hospital.
 
freidog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They don't so much target them as they just don't care if they're in the way.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't intentionally over-drink,
But the fact remains I do it more often than not.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cefm: Take a group raised to believe Palestinians aren't people and are the enemy, give them guns and a zero consequence environment, and see what happens.


Replace "Palestinians" with indigenous, black, Latino, gay, liberal, or ironically even Jew, and the scenario is always the same. It's just the location that's different.

I genuinely wonder if Israel treats Palestinians this way because they've been bullied so long and want to finally take their frustrations out in people weaker than they are.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: They don't "target them". They simply target the land they wish to steal and hope everyone gets out of the way.

Such moral
So ethical


They target the land immediately adjacent to the unintended victims. It's their own fault for standing so close.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The most ethical thing option is to nuke the West Bank and end this stupid shiat,
 
sillydragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*makes popcorn*
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 minute ago  
she was coming right at them
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scotchcrotch: The most ethical thing option is to nuke the West Bank and end this stupid shiat,


Who ordered the herp & derp combo platter?!?!
Your order is here.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The guys who dropped the A bomb on Hiroshima were not intentionally targeting noncombatants.
 
