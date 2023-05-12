 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man attempts to rob Subway of all their bread. Doesn't realize that Subway doesnt use bread   (cwbchicago.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 2:10 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I believe he was an old-timey hipster looking for cash who didn't realize people don't use slang terms from the 1920s any more.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subway sandwiches are like all bread. At least they were decades ago when last I ate there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's why I only steal the tuna.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Their bread ingredients are probably closer to cake. Mmm.
 
cob2f
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cabbage. Clams. Moolah. Make with the goods, see? Then amscray!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Walking into a Subway place, the first thing I smelled was the pungent stink of what they called bread baking, and then I would smell the slimy roast beef...together , the place smelled like death.
 
JessieL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subway bread isn't bread (according to Ireland's Supreme Court).
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With all the other sandwich shop options available, I have zero reason to ever eat Subway again.

90's Subway was very good, but that was a long time ago.
 
Theeng
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Beerguy: With all the other sandwich shop options available, I have zero reason to ever eat Subway again.

90's Subway was very good, but that was a long time ago.


Seriously Subway is awful nowadays, same with Pizza Hut.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly a time traveler gone astray in desperate need of wampum and pieces of eight
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Five

Five finger

Five finger discount...
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cob2f: Cabbage. Clams. Moolah. Make with the goods, see? Then amscray!


You forgot semoleans.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I believe he was an old-timey hipster looking for cash who didn't realize people don't use slang terms from the 1920s any more.


Accomplice who was waiting outside seen wandering away...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Relevant...

Community - Subway's bread buns
Youtube VuZRgBoGZqs
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Worst. Jeal Valjean. Cosplayer Ever.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got a subway with the...bread...right out of the oven, since they forgot to make some when they were running low and that seemed like a good idea.  It got really crusty really fast when it wasn't allowed to cool correctly.

So if Subway is your best option for food, first cry, then remember to never get the freshest bread product for the sandwich.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shortly before the judge held Bekele without bail, his public defender said he had three job interviews lined up for various fast-food restaurants.

Sounds like he went to two of the "interviews" and walked out with some cash.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That "Community" thing is funny. Back in college they opened up a Subway on campus and the one classroom just reeked of under-cooked doughy bread. I don't know how the professor took it all day.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just say it was for a duck and grab some sun chips on the way out.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eating Subway at this very moment so I'm getting a kick out of these comments...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


look how floppy that bread is.

Sorry, I'm from Long Island. We have awesome deli's there and not one time did I order a sub/hero/grinder (whatever you call them) and have bread bend like that.

Not once.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subway bread is not bread and the tuna sandwich contains no tuna.

https://www.npr.org/2022/07/13/1111270816/subway-tuna-lawsuit
 
assjuice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: That "Community" thing is funny. Back in college they opened up a Subway on campus and the one classroom just reeked of under-cooked doughy bread. I don't know how the professor took it all day.


Probably because college instructors don't sit in the same (or any) classroom all day.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 650x488]

look how floppy that bread is.

Sorry, I'm from Long Island. We have awesome deli's there and not one time did I order a sub/hero/grinder (whatever you call them) and have bread bend like that.

Not once.


I'm concerned about the child trapped in his pants.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jared needs a cellmate.
 
hobnail
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Their bread ingredients are probably closer to cake. Mmm.


Yup, and leave it to Subway to make cake that tastes like ass.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.