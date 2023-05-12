 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   McDonalds liable for soaking McNuggets in their coffee   (apnews.com) divider line
55
    More: Stupid, Lawsuit, Cooking, Jury, Meal, Burn, Argument, Testimony, Negligence  
•       •       •

1232 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2023 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.caoc.org/?pg=facts
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She saw the burn on the girl's leg and took photos on her iPhone, which included audio clip

My mom would have put Merthiolate on it, and said, "Be quiet or I'll give you something to cry about"
This kid got a participation in a lawsuit trophy and incentive to be litigious for life.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Child has a learning disability.
The Mother should know this and protect her child accordingly.
Everything that's served 'hot' at McD's is labeled "Contents might be hot"

And take away your kids "Barbie Phone" while you're in a courtroom.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never considered dunking my chicken nuggets in coffee.

Anything's better than that crappy "mustard sauce" at McDonalds.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: She saw the burn on the girl's leg and took photos on her iPhone, which included audio clip

My mom would have put Merthiolate on it, and said, "Be quiet or I'll give you something to cry about"
This kid got a participation in a lawsuit trophy and incentive to be litigious for life.


Or otherwise known as the American way.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: And take away your kids "Barbie Phone" while you're in a courtroom.


I'm sure a mentally disabled kid in a courtroom would happily sit still for a couple hours when asked.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT GUILTY!

just liable

BUT NOT GUILTY
 
kwood_rng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: optikeye: And take away your kids "Barbie Phone" while you're in a courtroom.

I'm sure a mentally disabled kid in a courtroom would happily sit still for a couple hours when asked.


Reckon that's why 45's lawyers keep him out of there.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: And take away your kids "Barbie Phone" while you're in a courtroom.


Lol you wrote this on an Internet forum.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: NOT GUILTY!

just liable

BUT NOT GUILTY


And also NOT CHICKEN!

Take that libs
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok the coffee decision?  Yes you don't have to have coffee at 9 billion degrees.  Deep-friend food?  That's is GOING to be farking badly hot unless it's had a chance to sit around a while, which is difficult at best to arrange in a fast food environment.  Isn't as if they can just not cook it quite so hot - there's no coffee-type option.  Someone gives you deep fried food, you handle it with care, and you don't hand fresh out of fryer shiat to a serious little.  This one's on her

/her being the parent obviously, not the child
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: She saw the burn on the girl's leg and took photos on her iPhone, which included audio clip

My mom would have put Merthiolate on it, and said, "Be quiet or I'll give you something to cry about"
This kid got a participation in a lawsuit trophy and incentive to be litigious for life.


Damn, dude. Not RTFA much?

Girl is autistic, probably pretty close to non-verbal, and the nugget got caught between the seatbelt and her body. It appears that she didn't have the capability to stop the harm. I sincerely doubt she'll be suing for life.

/Fryer oil can leave nasty burns, and that stuff is soaked into a nugget. She inadvertently squeezed the sponge.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're so vain
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo ham and red eye gravy is awesome *chefkiss*
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: vudukungfu: She saw the burn on the girl's leg and took photos on her iPhone, which included audio clip

My mom would have put Merthiolate on it, and said, "Be quiet or I'll give you something to cry about"
This kid got a participation in a lawsuit trophy and incentive to be litigious for life.

Damn, dude. Not RTFA much?

Girl is autistic, probably pretty close to non-verbal, and the nugget got caught between the seatbelt and her body. It appears that she didn't have the capability to stop the harm. I sincerely doubt she'll be suing for life.

/Fryer oil can leave nasty burns, and that stuff is soaked into a nugget. She inadvertently squeezed the sponge.


Nevertheless, the usual suspects will use this as anti-"system" ammo for decades to come, much like the coffee thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: 2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.


Grease burns are a special kind of suck
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of nuggets, there's always one (sometimes a few) in the package that looks like a boot.

ever notice that?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: 2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.


Fry oil is typically about 300°F / 148°C. I've seen 325 and occasionally 350. Nuggets are particularly nasty fresh out because, unlike potato, the breading can hold a lot more oil per unit mass. That's not a knock on fries, they can burn too. That said, I swear they microwave them nowadays.

It's fried food; it's super dangerous (read: awesome) or it sucks because it's already cold. There's a Schrodinger's instant where it is awesome and not dangerous.

/KFC original recipe chicken  is pressure cooked. Those things are legit dangerous, especially when opening after a fry. Holy hell that steam is hot.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: She saw the burn on the girl's leg and took photos on her iPhone, which included audio clip

My mom would have put Merthiolate on it, and said, "Be quiet or I'll give you something to cry about"
This kid got a participation in a lawsuit trophy and incentive to be litigious for life.


This "hot take" paid for by McDonald's legal team.

try 1 comment up if you're interested in facts.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The Child has a learning disability.
The Mother should know this and protect her child accordingly.
Everything that's served 'hot' at McD's is labeled "Contents might be hot"

And take away your kids "Barbie Phone" while you're in a courtroom.


more "hot takes" from the McDonald's legal team
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: https://www.caoc.org/?pg=facts


CAOC - aka the American Association of Ambulance Chasers
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: NOT GUILTY!

just liable

BUT NOT GUILTY


not a criminal offense...I mean the State Legislature could criminalize it if they wanted
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Subtonic: 2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.

Grease burns are a special kind of suck


Pfft. I routinely fry bacon in the nude. The other line cooks complain, but my kitchen my rules.
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish for once that their nuggets were actually hot enough to burn my leg - they're usually cold by the time they get to my mouth and I live 5 minutes from the drive-thru.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the tens of thousands of McDonalds employees handling this food all day every day and the lax standards, I would imagine burns like this would be fairly common among them.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight out the frier it probably takes that reconstituted crap 30 seconds to cool.  I am dubious about this burn claim.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: ...
Anything's better than that crappy "mustard sauce" at McDonalds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is definitely as frivolous as the spilled coffee lawsuit. The judge should have laughed this out of court.

/emptied gas can on floor
//chucked lit match over my shoulder
///heading to the kitchen to make some popcorn
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: steklo: ...
Anything's better than that crappy "mustard sauce" at McDonalds.

[Fark user image 220x138] [View Full Size image _x_]


I kid, when I go, (which is rare) I ask for extra mustard sauce so I can put it on my hamburgers and dip my fries in it.

I actually do like it.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
2nd degree burn? I'd just lance that thing and move on with my life.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Subtonic: 2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.

Grease burns are a special kind of suck

Pfft. I routinely fry bacon in the nude. The other line cooks complain, but my kitchen my rules.


Hope ya got one of these 😮

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Hope ya got one of these 😮


Er, how does one wrap that around their penis?

/Asking for a friend who splatters.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: NOT GUILTY!

just liable

BUT NOT GUILTY


Guilty of what? Serving hot food?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is definitely as frivolous as the spilled coffee lawsuit.


-McD had been warned to turn their coffee temp down prior to the woman getting burned, they ignored it.
-The woman originally went to McD to get them to just cover her medical bills, they told her to pound sand.

McD deserved everything it got.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Russ1642: This is definitely as frivolous as the spilled coffee lawsuit.

-McD had been warned to turn their coffee temp down prior to the woman getting burned, they ignored it.
-The woman originally went to McD to get them to just cover her medical bills, they told her to pound sand.

McD deserved everything it got.


Exactly. What would have been cool is if someone had posted a link to a site with all the facts regarding that case. 🙄 But some people are impervious to facts, I guess.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: ~
Everything that's served 'hot' at McD's is labeled "Contents might be hot"
~


Now not that i find this case is the same really, however the simple idea you have there is not enough to be protected by.
And yet that was also the very crux of that old hot coffee case.
Sure it is known to be hot, but it is also expected to be "reasonably hot" for what it is.

McDs had actually increased the hot late temperature of the coffee by a substantial amount, as they had found the higher temperature would better keep the taste closer to fresh over the lifetime of the pot. And allowed them to not need to make a new pot as often.

Which is all well and good, but they forgot they also hold a responsibility to the safety of the people.
the lower regular temperature would not have caused such severe burning to human skin.
They failed to correctly include the safety aspect in their business decisions, inappropriately endangering people and were found liable for that.

Even though the cup clearly says contents hot. there is a reasonable expectation on just how hot that would be if it is being sold for human consumption.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.


not to be creepy, but the thigh skin of a young girl is going to be a lot more sensitive than if it had fallen on one of us oldsters. We would probably barely feel it and flick it off like a mosquito. But a young girl, (regardless of disability) is going to register that shock.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Exactly. What would have been cool is if someone had posted a link to a site with all the facts regarding that case.


I remember that story. Couldn't tell you when it happened, but I remember reading about someone suing McDonalds because the coffee was too hot. Something about the cover not being on right and it spilled in the woman's lap and she got severe burns.

Now, interesting point.

McDonalds after that, had to put warnings on the cups..."Caution the beverage you are about to enjoy is hot"

something like that, but what gets me is, it's in tiny print and most times, when you grab the cup with your hand, you cover up the warning.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PvtStash: optikeye: ~
Everything that's served 'hot' at McD's is labeled "Contents might be hot"
~

Now not that i find this case is the same really, however the simple idea you have there is not enough to be protected by.
And yet that was also the very crux of that old hot coffee case.
Sure it is known to be hot, but it is also expected to be "reasonably hot" for what it is.

McDs had actually increased the hot late temperature of the coffee by a substantial amount, as they had found the higher temperature would better keep the taste closer to fresh over the lifetime of the pot. And allowed them to not need to make a new pot as often.

Which is all well and good, but they forgot they also hold a responsibility to the safety of the people.
the lower regular temperature would not have caused such severe burning to human skin.
They failed to correctly include the safety aspect in their business decisions, inappropriately endangering people and were found liable for that.

Even though the cup clearly says contents hot. there is a reasonable expectation on just how hot that would be if it is being sold for human consumption.


The coffee crap was like 15 years ago. Move on.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Russ1642: This is definitely as frivolous as the spilled coffee lawsuit.

-McD had been warned to turn their coffee temp down prior to the woman getting burned, they ignored it.
-The woman originally went to McD to get them to just cover her medical bills, they told her to pound sand.

McD deserved everything it got.


I feel like you didn't read the rest of that post.

/it doesn't count as trolling if you put an obvious trolling disclaimer in it
//not to me, anyway
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If anyone is at fault here it's the negligent mother who knowingly handed a bag of hot food to her autistic daughter in the back seat and then was unable to supervise her properly.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: something like that, but what gets me is, it's in tiny print and most times, when you grab the cup with your hand, you cover up the warning.


Yeah...and then they print it on the BOTTOM of the cup so to see the warning you have to turn the cup upside down.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Subtonic: 2nd degree burn? How farking hot was that damn thing? That's like getting burnt by a lit cigarette.

not to be creepy, but the thigh skin of a young girl is going to be a lot more sensitive than if it had fallen on one of us oldsters. We would probably barely feel it and flick it off like a mosquito. But a young girl, (regardless of disability) is going to register that shock.


I'm afraid the authorities are going to want to look at your crawl space. They should be arriving shortly.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Great sue Mickey D's for serving food fresh.

/nuggets are hot when they are served fresh.
//order em in the morning.
///farkers will burn your mouth.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Floki: If anyone is at fault here it's the negligent mother who knowingly handed a bag of hot food to her autistic daughter in the back seat and then was unable to supervise her properly.


Autism isn't an eating disorder or a motor function problem.  I'm not sure why an autistic kid would need any more supervision than a non-autistic kid for eating.
 
englaja
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Speaking of nuggets, there's always one (sometimes a few) in the package that looks like a boot.

ever notice that?


Boots, bells, balls and bones are the four basic nugget types.

All inferior to the chicken tendie.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Floki: If anyone is at fault here it's the negligent mother who knowingly handed a bag of hot food to her autistic daughter in the back seat and then was unable to supervise her properly.

Autism isn't an eating disorder or a motor function problem.  I'm not sure why an autistic kid would need any more supervision than a non-autistic kid for eating.


there's a link at the top of the page that lays that out pretty clearly.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is no way someone got hot nuggets from mcdonalds.   Those things are ice cold right out of the fryer.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.