(Daily Star)   Best sex shop in the world gives its staff a 'self-love' day off so they can 'get to grips' with their fapping (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Masturbation, Bill Clinton, Health, Switzerland, Earth, Employees of Amorana, Pornography, Zrich  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Oit to yourself.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working in a Sex Shop has its perks. My biggest complaint is that my smoke breaks keep giving me gonorrhea.

What's that Candi spelled with an I dotted with a smiley face? Those breaks are meant for cigarettes?

We've worked here together at Dongarama for seven years and NOW you tell me!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


let me guess, they are all in the back store room here, just blowing away....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Let's get together and fap all night"
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Remember always buy local to fight the big corporate porn shops.

Mr. Show: Mom & Pop Porno Shop 1/2
Youtube 9nBQMW2-hlE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cause they don't fap at work?
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do they have one of these?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I think these sex workers deserve something special. They're going to be going at it so fast, they're smokin' bones
 
