(The Daily Beast)   Right-wing presidential candidate says he won't concede if he loses election. This is not a repeat from 2020, 2024   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So now we know that Erdogan's internal polling says he's going to lose.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...does it matter? All he's saying is "I'm gonna be an asshole if I lose." If he loses, his choices are to try and seize power or GTFO. He's not going to be able to seize power, so the "GTFO" choice then splits into "GTFO under your own power" or "GTFO under someone else's power," and he sure as hell won't let the latter happen.

So, it's posturing bullshiat. Let him posture. As long as those are his choices, that's all it is and shouldn't trouble anyone with regards to the outcome.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And everyone knows that following a Trump game plan is a winning strategy.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would be a great relief for the people of Turkey if Erdogan loses.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wonder what happens when you normalize lies about why you lost an election? now everyone is pulling TFG tricks. grow up.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Act like an adult should and deal with it. Internet, news, everything is getting old-myself included. He can f*ck off.  Just retire and go sail away. JFC.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've noticed a trend where a leader who comes to power promising to end corruption and drain the swamp ends up being more corrupt and engage in more self-dealing than what came before him.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...does it matter? All he's saying is "I'm gonna be an asshole if I lose." If he loses, his choices are to try and seize power or GTFO. He's not going to be able to seize power, so the "GTFO" choice then splits into "GTFO under your own power" or "GTFO under someone else's power," and he sure as hell won't let the latter happen.

So, it's posturing bullshiat. Let him posture. As long as those are his choices, that's all it is and shouldn't trouble anyone with regards to the outcome.


It all comes down to who respects the actual results of the elections.  If those key to the President's power respect the election results and acknowledge the new President, then it doesn't really matter if the old President fails to acknolwedge the result.

If some key individuals or groups fail to respect the results, then that can lead to strife in the new administration if some sectors won't participate.

If many key individuals or groups fail to respect the results but many others do, that leads to civil strife, possibly civil war.

If most key individual or groups fail to respect the results, that leads to civil war or dictatorship.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've noticed a trend where a leader who comes to power promising to end corruption and drain the swamp ends up being more corrupt and engage in more self-dealing than what came before him.


It's almost like these arseholes take advantage of a system that's already in place, but are too stupid not to talk about it...
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will they try to hang Mike Pence?
 
phalamir
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flogirl: Just retire and go sail away. JFC.


There are vanishingly few places that won't put a bullet in Erdogan's skull just for the raw funsies just because he's a world-class prick

Rapmaster2000: I've noticed a trend where a leader who comes to power promising to end corruption and drain the swamp ends up being more corrupt and engage in more self-dealing than what came before him.


The inherent problem is that often government systems are built more to rein in corruption than tamp it back down.  So, if you are coming in to whack it like your pee-pee, you often will kinda bend, spindle, and mutilate the regular processes of government to do it.  Except now you are used to operating outside the regular flow of government.  And you did it for a good reason, so it was a good thing.  So, you are good, and therefore what you need to do to do what you want is good.  Also, the normal way to do things is too slow and restricting.  And mission-creep sets in, where "why not "fix" that over there and this right here?"  And why are people complaining when I am trying to help them?  Must be because they are bad, since I am good, so a little light torture and murder for those thugs is part of my remit.  And after a while, why not make a few bucks off it?  Or help out a friend with ignoring the rules a little more.  It's actually a pretty normal cycle.

That being said, Erdogan pretty much came in stating he was doing this to be able to rape children and burn Armenians, so "reform corruption" was never on the table.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.